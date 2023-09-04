How to get Reactive Gauges in Starfield

Starfield has more than 1,000 planets, and the game also features a fitting crafting system that has players flying to vendors or new planets to gather materials. The Reactive Gauge may look like a simple connector, but the item plays an essential role when it comes to crafting weapon mods and base/outpost constructions.

While it’s possible to purchase Reactive Gauges in Starfield from vendors scattered around the galaxy, you can also craft them yourself with two key components. The decision will ultimately depend on how much credit you have. Players with lots of credits stacked up can prefer the ease of buying off Reactive Gauges from vendors while adventurers on a budget can benefit from the savings of handcrafting them themselves.

Where to find Reactive Gauges in Starfield

You can buy Reactive Gauges from vendors or craft them on the Industrial Workbench in Starfield. During my playthrough, I used both options since I ran out of Aluminum and Copper at some point.

The Reactive Gauge can be found in the Industrial Workbench and crafted with two Aluminum and one Copper. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here are the vendors that have Reactive Gauges in their inventories.

Dietrich Sieghart — Sieghart Outfitters, Neon, Volii Alpha.

— Sieghart Outfitters, Neon, Volii Alpha. Zoe Kaminsky — Trade Authority, The Well, New Atlantis.

— Trade Authority, The Well, New Atlantis. UC Exchange — Cydonia.

Alternatively, you can use your Industrial Workbench to get Reactive Gauges in Starfield. If you have the materials ready, the Reactive Gauge will be highlighted in the Workbench. Crafting a Reactive Gauge requires two Aluminum and one Copper.

If you’re looking to get Aluminum and Copper in Starfield, you can also check in with the vendors of New Atlantis. While purchasing them from a merchant will always be the fastest way, you’ll also have the option to mine them yourself by visiting planets that are rich in Aluminum and Copper resources.

