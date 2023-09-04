How to get Mag Pressure Tanks in Starfield

In Starfield, you collect various unique resources and materials for crafting and upgrades. The Mag Pressure Tank is one of these resources, and it is required for installing Pack Modifications. Naturally, you need to know where to purchase this resource and how to craft it easily.

Where to buy Mag Pressure Tanks in Starfield

Visit the Outland Shop in the Commercial District. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Buy Mag Pressure Tanks from the Outland shop. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A Mag Pressure Tank is an uncommon manufactured component. I first found this item while purchasing different resources from the Oulands shop in the Commercial District of New Atlantis (planet Jemison). This store is run by Cornelius Townard, and he sells various unique materials like Adaptive Frame, Isocentered Magnet, Tau Grade Rheostat, and more. You can buy Mag Pressure Tanks from this Vendor for 25 credits.

Here are some of the other shops I found where you can purchase Mag Pressure Tanks:

Trade Authority (located at The Well in New Atlantis ) Speak to Zoe Kaminsky at the Trade Authority in The Well area to purchase Mag Pressure Tanks.

(located at in ) Sieghart’s Outfitters (located in Neon on planet Volii Alpha ) Interact with Deitrich Sieghart at this Shop to buy Mag Pressure Tanks.

(located in on )

Remember, having the Commerce skill allows you to get a 10 percent discount while purchasing goods from vendors across the galaxy.

How to Craft Mag Pressure Tanks in Starfield

Craft Mag Pressure Tanks at Industrial Workbenches. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If spending credits to buy Mag Pressure Tanks isn’t on your list, then use the crafting feature in-game to get this material. You can craft this resource at Industrial Workbenches. To craft a Mag Pressure Tank you’ll need the following:

Aluminum : Two units

: Two units Nickel: One unit

Once you have these items, head over to an Industrial Workbench, and scroll down to find Mag Pressure Tanks. Press X (on the keyboard) to craft this resource.

How to use Mag Pressure Tanks in Starfield

Mag Pressure Tanks are needed to complete Pack Mods. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While experimenting with different modifications in the Research Laboratory, I found Mag Pressure Tanks are one of the materials required for Pack Mods. Players looking to improve their spacesuits and boosterpacks need to unlock these mods through research.

Once that’s done, you can visit any of the Spacesuit Workbenches around the galaxy to upgrade your gear.

There is a Spacesuit Workbench located in the underground section of The Lodge. You can visit this location to start installing these mods.

Alternatively, you can add a Spacesuit Workbench to your ship. Adding these benches to your ship is one of the best methods to access them in one place.

About the author