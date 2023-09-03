How to get Comm Relays in Starfield

In Starfield, there are different types of industrial and manufactured resources that you can collect throughout the game, and Comm Relay is one of them. This material is required for various crafting and building purposes, especially if you plan to create outposts on different planets. Naturally, you need to know how to obtain it in-game.

Here’s how to get Comm Relay in Starfield.

Where to buy Comm Relay in Starfield

Visit the Outland Shop in the Commercial District. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Buy the Comm Relay for 17 Credits. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Comm Relay can be purchased from different vendors in Starfield. I first came across this resource while purchasing items from the Outlands shop run by Cornelius Townard in the Commercial District of New Atlantis (planet Jemison). Interact with the NPC to access the items for sale, scroll down to the Resources tab, and buy Comm Relay for 117 Credits. Players who have unlocked the Commerce skill can buy items from vendors at a 10 percent discount.

Visit the Trade Authority shop in Neon on Volii Alpha. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

There are a few other shops I discovered where you can purchase Comm Relay in the game:

Trade Authority (located in Neon on planet Volii Alpha ) Speak to Kolman Lang at the Trade Authority to access the shop. Scroll down to the Resource section to purchase Comm Relay.

(located in on ) Sieghart’s Outfitters (located in Neon on planet Volii Alpha ) Speak to Deitrich Sieghart at this Shop to purchase the Comm Relay. You’ll also find essential resources like Sealant at this shop.

(located in on ) Apex Electronics (located in The Well on New Atlantis on planet Jemison ) Speak to Henrik Zuran at this shop to buy the Comm Relay item.

(located in on on planet )

How to craft Comm Relay in Starfield

Install an Industrial Workbench on your ship. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Comm Relay is a manufactured resource, and you can craft this material at any of the Industrial Workbenches. I have an Industrial Workbench installed on my ship, making it easier to craft rare materials and resources. However, to craft a Comm Relay, you’ll need a couple of rare items—Tau Grade Rheostat and Isocentered Magnet.

You can craft Comm Relay at Industrial Workbenches. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Tau Grade Rheostat and Isocentered Magnets can be purchased from shops like the Outland, Apex Electronics, and Trade Authority. If you are not looking to spend credits to purchase these materials, I suggest crafting them at an Industrial Workbench. Here’s what you need to craft these two resources:

Tau Grade Rheostat – one unit of Beryllium and one unit of Copper

– one unit of Beryllium and one unit of Copper Isocentered Magnet – one unit of Cobalt and one unit of Nickel

