How to get Metabolic Agent in Starfield

There will come a time in Starfield when you run out of that common crafting material and you won’t know how to get it since you just always had it. Metabolic Agent is a prime example of this.

I grew accustomed to seeing Metabolic Agents stacking up in my inventory, and I got rid of some during a quest to free up space. But it wasn’t long enough until I started noticing Metabolic Agent as a crafting requirement in the Pharmaceutical Lab in Starfield, and I suddenly couldn’t figure out where to find more.

Thankfully, I figured it out so that you don’t have to.

Where to get Metabolic Agent in Starfield

You can buy Metabolic Agent from vendors or farm it off creatures in Starfield. If you’re out of Metabolic Agent and have credits to spare, I recommend buying Metabolic Agent from vendors to save time. Following your purchase, you can make it a habit to take down a few creatures and loot them when you land on a planet to ensure you never run out of Metabolic Agent.

What vendors sell Metabolic Agent?

The following vendors in Starfield have Metabolic Agent in their inventories:

Wen Tseng — UC Distribution Center, New Atlantis, Jemison Dietrich Sieghart — Sieghart Outfitters, Neon, Volii Alpha. James Newill — Neon, Volii Alpha. Amoli Bava — Jemison Mercantile, New Atlantis, Jemison. Denis Averin — UC Exchange, Cydonia.

What is Metabolic Agent used to craft in Starfield?

An AMP requires one Metabolic Agent to be crafted in Starfield. Screenshot by Dot Esports You’ll need one Metabolic Agent to craft Penicillin X. Screenshot by Dot Esports Two Metabolic Agents will be needed while crafting Snake Oil. Screenshot by Dot Esports Crafting an injector will set you back one Metabolic Agent in Starfield. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Throughout my space adventures, I used Metabolic Agent to craft AMP, Injector, Penicillin X, and Snake Oil. You can use a Pharmaceutical Lab to craft these items, and I generally use the one located at The Lodge. If you have the required materials, you’ll only need to press the craft button and your Metabolic Agent will turn into an item that can heal you.

Considering you’ll get to discover new items and recipes all the time in Starfield, Metabolic Agent is likely to appear as a crafting material for other items as well.

