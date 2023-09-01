How to change your character’s appearance in Starfield

We’ve all been there. You start up an RPG and get creative with your character, but around an hour or two regret seems to creep in, you haven’t made the perfect specimen you were hoping for. I know I’ve had this happen before, but in Starfield there are ways to right your wrong.

Character creation is one of, if not THE most important feature for RPG players as it allows you to define the character you’re venturing the world with. Starfield has plenty of options to offer on this front and even if you screw up your initial choices, things can be fixed.

So that you can spend another day customizing instead of playing the game, here’s what you’ll want to know so you can get back to this feature ASAP.

Changing your appearance in Starfield

Here is where you can customize your look. Screenshot via Dot Esports

To change the key features of your identity in Starfield including your look and name you’ll want to venture back to where everything began, New Atlantis. From here you can make the changes, but here’s a refresher on how to get back once you’ve started venturing the starfields.

Head to your map and select the destination Alpha Centauri .

. Now choose the planet Jemison .

. From here select the Commercial District landing zone if you’ve got it. If you don’t then choose the New Atlantis Spaceport .

landing zone if you’ve got it. If you don’t then choose the . If you’ve landed at the Spaceport simply run ahead to the train and take that to the Commerical District.

Now you’re at the right place, there are still a few more steps to get customizing. When you arrive you’ll want to find the store called Enhance. This is straight ahead, in the far right store of the building which features a curvy blue decor.

Once inside the process is simple. Speak to the store clerk and they will offer you the ability to use their services for 500 credits. Pay this, and now you can once again change your appearance and name in Starfield.

Fortunately, when you’re later in the game, you won’t need to venture back to New Atlantis to do this. While this store is the first that you’ll encounter, it’s not the only one in the galaxy. Most major cities should have their own shop to switch up your look, but if you’re lost, you can always head back home.

