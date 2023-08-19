Can you pilot mechs in Starfield?

Starfield contains all manner of exploration, with a whole universe of things to see and do. If you are wondering if you’ll be able to pilot mechs in it or even why the playerbase is suddenly obsessed with the question, then we’ve got the answer for you right here.

Can you pilot a mech in Starfield?

Unfortunately, you cannot pilot a mech in Starfield. This became a recent hot-button issue for eager Starfield players when an animated short was released to pump up yet more hype for the game. Titled “Starfield: The Settled Systems – Where Hope Is Built,” the short appeared on the Bethesda Softworks Youtube channel and featured around three minutes of world-building.

A large part of the video centers on a mech that seems to be fighting during the Colony War. This was when the United Colonies and the Freestar Collective were going head to head, trying to hoover up as much territory as they could.

Mechs would eventually be outlawed, I assume, because there were just capable of putting out intense amounts of damage, and the universe wanted to move on from the tragic wars that had plagued it. Because the Freestar Collective got so good with mechs, the United Colonies invested a lot in weird alien weapons and beasts. This kind of arms race is never good for anyone, hence the ban on these kinds of weapons. So, while the install size of Starfield might be quite chunky, none of that is dedicated to any playable mechs, sadly.

Now, while mech fans might be feeling down that they can’t climb into the cockpit and cause some havoc, there is still lots to do in Starfield. Ship combat is going to be a large part of the game, you will be able to build your own bases, and of course, there is all manner of combat on foot, in space, and a huge number of missions to complete any way that you wish.

Will mechs eventually come to Starfield?

If you want to count the modding scene, then mechs are essentially guaranteed to arrive in the game. You know for a fact that some brilliant modder is out there, already planning to make a giant robot body that we can all stomp around in.

As for official mechs, there is a chance we might see something arrive in DLC. It should also be a case that there is a working mech hidden somewhere in the game, and Bethesda is just playing the long con with us.

