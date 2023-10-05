All Starfield faction missions

There's no shortage of them.

For those aiming to tackle every mission from Starfield’s five primary factions, it’s helpful to have a clear picture of the total number of missions ahead.

This guide is designed to give you that overview, ensuring you’re well-prepared for the journey through each faction’s missions.

All faction missions in Starfield

Constellation

  1. One Small Step
  2. The Old Neighborhood
  3. The Empty Nest
  4. Back To Vectera
  5. Into The Unknown
  6. All That Money Can Buy
  7. Starborn
  8. Further Into The Unknown
  9. Short Sighted
  10. No Sudden Moves
  11. High Price To Pay
  12. Unity
  13. In Their Footsteps
  14. Unearthed
  15. Final Glimpses
  16. Missed Beyond Measure
  17. Entangled
  18. Revelation
  19. One Giant Leap
  20. Among the Stars

Crimson Fleet

  1. Deep Cover
  2. Rook Meets King
  3. Burden Of Proof
  4. Echoes Of The Past
  5. Breaking The Bank
  6. The Best There Is
  7. Absolute Power
  8. Eye of The Storm
  9. Legacy’s End

Freestar Collective

  1. Job Gone Wrong
  2. Deputized
  3. Where Hope Is Built
  4. Shadows In Neon
  5. Surgical Strike
  6. On The Run
  7. First To Fight, First To Die
  8. The Hammer Falls

Ryujin Industries

  1. Back To The Grind
  2. One Step Ahead
  3. A New Narrative
  4. Access Is Key
  5. Sowing Discord
  6. Accidents Happen
  7. Maintaining The Edge
  8. Top Secrets
  9. Background Checks
  10. Guilty Parties
  11. The Key Ingredient
  12. Sabotage
  13. Executive Level

UC Vanguard

  1. Supra Et Ultra
  2. Grunt Work
  3. Delivering Devils
  4. Eyewitness
  5. Friends Like These
  6. The Devils You Know
  7. War Relics
  8. Hostile Intelligence
  9. A Legacy Forged

Can you do all of the missions for each faction in Starfield?

In Starfield, you can complete missions for every faction, including those that appear at odds, such as UC Vanguard and Crimson Fleet. And the best part? There are no consequences.

Completing all the Crimson Fleet missions can impact your reputation, but that’s it. You have the freedom to do them all, making your playthrough last even longer.

