All Starfield faction missions

For those aiming to tackle every mission from Starfield’s five primary factions, it’s helpful to have a clear picture of the total number of missions ahead.
This guide is designed to give you that overview, ensuring you’re well-prepared for the journey through each faction’s missions.
All faction missions in Starfield
Constellation
- One Small Step
- The Old Neighborhood
- The Empty Nest
- Back To Vectera
- Into The Unknown
- All That Money Can Buy
- Starborn
- Further Into The Unknown
- Short Sighted
- No Sudden Moves
- High Price To Pay
- Unity
- In Their Footsteps
- Unearthed
- Final Glimpses
- Missed Beyond Measure
- Entangled
- Revelation
- One Giant Leap
- Among the Stars
Crimson Fleet
- Deep Cover
- Rook Meets King
- Burden Of Proof
- Echoes Of The Past
- Breaking The Bank
- The Best There Is
- Absolute Power
- Eye of The Storm
- Legacy’s End
Freestar Collective
- Job Gone Wrong
- Deputized
- Where Hope Is Built
- Shadows In Neon
- Surgical Strike
- On The Run
- First To Fight, First To Die
- The Hammer Falls
Ryujin Industries
- Back To The Grind
- One Step Ahead
- A New Narrative
- Access Is Key
- Sowing Discord
- Accidents Happen
- Maintaining The Edge
- Top Secrets
- Background Checks
- Guilty Parties
- The Key Ingredient
- Sabotage
- Executive Level
UC Vanguard
- Supra Et Ultra
- Grunt Work
- Delivering Devils
- Eyewitness
- Friends Like These
- The Devils You Know
- War Relics
- Hostile Intelligence
- A Legacy Forged
Can you do all of the missions for each faction in Starfield?
In Starfield, you can complete missions for every faction, including those that appear at odds, such as UC Vanguard and Crimson Fleet. And the best part? There are no consequences.
Completing all the Crimson Fleet missions can impact your reputation, but that’s it. You have the freedom to do them all, making your playthrough last even longer.