All Earth Easter eggs in Starfield

Although Earth became an abandoned sand planet, you can still visit landmarks to collect snow globes and unlock a special spacesuit set in the end. There are additional snowglobes in both Earth’s moon and Mars.

You won’t be able just to pick a place and land on Earth to try to find it; you’ll first need to read a book related to the specific landmark. I even tried to find one of them without a clue, but it was a waste of time. Once you pick up the book related to the landmark, you’ll receive the mission specific to that place on Earth. You can find it on the “Activities” tab on the mission menu, set a course to Earth, and land on the objective.

Be aware you’ll have to steal some of the books required to visit all landmarks, so if you don’t engage in that criminal activity as a roleplay aspect, you won’t naturally encounter the books during your campaign.

In this guide, we’ll present what book you need to read to find each Earth Easter egg in Starfield. After you collect all snow globes, you’ll unlock the Advanced Old Earth Space set with a Helmet, a Space Suit, and a Skip Pack.

Cairo Landmark

Screenshot by Dot Esports

One of the few landmarks in Starfield that isn’t a commercial building is the Egyptian Pyramids. You can visit them after picking up the The Ancient Civilization of Egypt. It’s easier to buy it at Sinclair’s Book in Akila City since it won’t spawn regularly in the wild.

The Visit The Cairo Landmark mission will be added to the Activities tab after you get the book. It will take you to see a part of two of the Egyptian Pyramids. You can even climb on what’s left of the pyramids and find the snow globe.

There are more than 100 pyramids in Sudan and Egypt. The most famous ones are part of the Giza Pyramid Complex—which is located near Cairo—with three large pyramids in the back and three smaller pyramids in the front.

Dubai Landmark

Screenshot by Dot Esports

To visit the Dubai Landmark in Starfield, you’ll need to get the Race To The Heavens book, but first, you need to unlock the Breaking the Bank mission to gain access to the Siran of the Stars ship. You’ll only find the book there.

You’ll find the Race To The Heavens book in one of the VIP rooms inside the ship. Once you pick up the book, you can travel to Earth through the Visit The Dubai Landmark mission. Your visit will take you to see the Burj Khalifa skyscraper and the themed snow globe.

The Burj Khalifa is the tallest building in the world, and you can feel it even visiting it. It is 2,722 feet tall or 829.8 m tall and houses a hotel, residential apartments, offices, and several outdoor observatories.

Hong Kong Landmark

Screenshot by Dot Esports

When exploring our solar system, you can find a small colony on one of Saturn’s moons that preserved Earth’s old ways of living—New Homestead on Titan. There, you can grab Maurice Lyon’s Journal to unlock the Visit The Hong Kong Landmark mission.

The journal is located inside the colony in the museum area on an industrial shelf. Take it and head to the mission marker to find the International Commerce Center and its snow globe.

The International Commerce Center is Hong Kong’s tallest building at 1,588 feet or 484 meters in height. Interestingly, the top floor is numbered 118 despite it being a 108-story skyscraper. Since the number four means unlucky in Cantonese, and for other unknown reasons, 28 floors were skipped and replaced with the letters M and R.

London Landmark

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Starfield developers chose Oliver Twist to be the book that lets you find the London Landmark. It’s a common book you can find on your adventures, lying around on abandoned labs or settlements, or you can buy it at Sinclair’s Books store in Akila City.

After you get a hold of Oliver Twist, the mission Visit the London Landmark allows you to fly directly to the landmark on Earth if you aren’t encumbered. You’ll find a snow globe near The Shard, which is impressively still standing.

The Shard London Bridge is a 72-story skyscraper and the tallest building in the UK, more than 1,000 feet or 300 meters in height. It’s the place for several offices, restaurants, a hotel, and residential apartments.

Los Angeles Landmark

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Following the commercial theme, you won’t find the Hollywood sign when visiting where Los Angeles would be; instead, you’ll find the US Bank Tower. To get there, you’ll have to get the Hope Family Tree book in Hopetown.

The book will be waiting for you at HopeTech headquarters. Go up the stairs until you reach the last floor and Director Ron Hope’s office and grab the book on his desk. It will unlock the Visit The Los Angeles Landmark, allowing you to fast travel to Earth.

If he is at the desk, it will be difficult to steal it without getting caught, but one option is to pick up another item to push the book to somewhere Alexandra can’t see—behind her back for example. You can get a Chameleon suit and shoot somewhere out of the office from behind her, making her leave to search for the noise.

The US Bank Tower is a 1,018 feet or 310,3 meters-tall skyscraper. The building is owned by Larry Silverstein, the developer of the World Trade Center, and houses restaurants, art installations, offices, and residential apartments.

New York Landmark

Screenshot by Dot Esports

New York is one of the Earth’s landmarks, but you won’t find the Statue of Liberty. Instead, you can visit the Empire State Building. First, you need to find the Our Lost Heritage book to unlock the mission.

You’ll have to steal a copy of Our Lost Heritage from the President’s Office in the MAST Building in New Atlantis. You can go to the MAST district through the NAT train and enter the MAST building above the NAT train station.

Go up the elevator to the Central Command / Office of the President / Systems Defense level. Turn to the right, and you’ll see the Alexandra Abello President sign and the President herself in the office. On her table? The Our Lost Heritage book.

You can use the same method we mentioned on the L.A. Landmark in case Alexandra is at her desk.

The Empire State Building was once the world’s tallest building at 1,250 feet or 380 meters in height but has been surpassed by other skyscrapers over the years. It is known for its art deco architecture and appearances in pop culture.

Osaka, Japan Landmark

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before you can get The Abeno Harukas snowglobe, you need to unlock the Deep Cover quest to access the Key, Crimson Fleet’s base of operations. There, you’ll find the Diary of Kyosuke Nagata in Delgado’s living quarters.

To get there, go up the elevator to the command center, go up the stairs, and through the door that has a red light above it. You’ll find the Diary of Kyosuke Nagata next to Delgado’s bed on the nightstand.

The mission Visit The Osaka Landmark will start after you pick up the book and will lead you to the Abeno Harukas snow globe. Just set course to the mission and fast-travel to the mission location on Earth.

You’ll visit what’s left of the Abeno Harukas, a 984-foot or 300-meter tall skyscraper in Osaka, Japan. It was the tallest building in the country from 2014 to 2023 before the Azabudai Hills Mori JP Tower was built. It houses a department store, a hotel, a university campus, and offices.

If you completed the Crimson Fleet questline and chose to end the faction before you could find the book, you won’t be able to find it without using a console command. I tried going back to the Key but I couldn’t access Delgado’s room anymore.

You can only use console commands on PC, so if you are playing on Xbox, you won’t be able to get the Abeno Harukas snow globe past this point, unfortunately. Unless you own Xbox Game Pass and can cloud play on PC.

St. Louis Landmark

Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can visit another U.S. state landmark—specifically Missouri—if you steal a book again. Once you pick up The Prince Of Destiny book from Benjamin Bayu’s penthouse in Neon, you get the Visit The St. Louis Landmark mission that will allow you to visit the Gateway Arch.

If you visited Neon, there’s a high possibility you’ve heard the people of Neo tell you about his power over the city. Despite his high status, you can find him hanging around in the Astral Lounge’s VIP area.

To get to the book, you’ll have to pickpocket his penthouse key. We recommend quicksaving before your first attempt, as it’s not guaranteed he won’t notice, you even from behind. After you get the key, leave the Astral Lounge and enter the elevator.

The The Prince Of Destiny book will be on Bayu’s desk. Grab it, and you can directly travel to the St. Louis Landmark and see how the Gateway Arch survived time on an abandoned Earth.

The real-world Gateway Arch is 630-foot-tall or 192 meters tall. It was made from stainless steel and represents the U.S.’s west expansion.

Shanghai, China Landmark

Screenshot by Dot Esports

You won’t be able to walk on the Great Wall of China, unfortunately, but you can visit the Shanghai Tower by picking up the Essentials Of Modern Macroeconomics book. You can’t just simply buy it at Sinclair’s Books store: You’ll have to travel to the ECS Constant, a ship orbiting Porrima II.

It’s an interesting ship, so I won’t spoil it for you, but the book will be in the Classroom. It’s easy to get lost inside the ship, so just head to the stairs that lead to the Command Bay, then cross the catwalk with the trees at the bottom level.

The book will be on the shelf behind the teacher. Once you grab a hold of it, you’ll get the Visit The Shanghai Landmark that will directly lead you to Shanghai Tower and the themed snow globe.

The Shanghai Tower is one of the tallest buildings on this list at 2,073 feet or 632 meters in height topped only by the Burj Khalifa. It has offices, several lobbies, shops, restaurants, and even a concert hall, and a subway station entrance.

Cape Canaveral

As you move on with the Constellation main questline, you’ll eventually reach a part of the story that takes you to the NASA Launch Tower, allowing you to explore it and get three different snow globes.

You must reach the Unearthed mission to unlock the travel point, and unlike the other Visit X Landmark tasks, the snow globes won’t be marked on your scanner, so you’ll have to search for them manually. This is also where you will have to activate an exhibit to get the Visit The Mars Landmark mission and visit the Opportunity Mars Rover and get a Mars snow globe.

Easter eggs on Earth’s moon

Screenshot by Dot Esports

It’s technically not on Earth, but this landmark was placed by Earthlings. If you enter Matteo’s room in the Lodge—the one with the cherry blossom tree in the corner—you’ll find Sir Livingstone’s Second Journal on his desk.

After you pick it up, you’ll get the Visit The Apollo Landmark mission. Just set course and walk where Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin first stepped onto the moon (in Starfield, but it’s still cool) and grab the snow globe.

In the real world, the Apollo program took humans to the moon for the first in 1969 with Apollo 11 and continued until 1972 with Apollo 17. The program also took several other astronauts to space who didn’t land on the moon.