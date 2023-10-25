How to get the Monster Costume in Starfield

Spacesuits and apparel are critical parts of Starfield, providing you stat bonuses and protection from enemies. The Monster costume is one of the most unique pieces of apparel you might come across in Starfield.

Various different spacesuits are locked behind quests, like the Starborn armor, the Mantis Spacesuit, UC armor, and more. To obtain the Tardigrade Monster Spacesuit, you need to pick up a specific side quest you otherwise might easily breeze by. If you’re trying to unlock this one-of-a-kind costume, here’s what you need to do.

Where to get the Tardigrade Monster Spacesuit in Starfield

You can find New Homestead on Titan. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To acquire the Tardigrade Monster Spacesuit, you need to complete the mission dubbed “Tourists Go Home.” This mission can be found and completed on Titan, a moon of Saturn in the Sol Star System.

Once you navigate to Titan, you can pick up the side quest from Dr. Guiliana at New Homestead. She can be found inside the museum at the Clinic near the Facilities section. This strange mission will task you with dressing up in the Tardigrade Monster costume and chasing around tourists inside the old Earth museum to make them leave the moon.

You need to complete this mission multiple times to keep the Monster Spacesuit. The first time I finished “Tourists Go Home” the Spacesuit was automatically removed from my inventory, but after the third time doing this repeatable quest I was finally about to keep it for myself.

You can find the Doctor in the Clinic, but if she isn’t there just wait a few hours on the nearby bench | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Though the Tardigrade Monster Spacesuit is certainly lacking in the protection department, it does make up for with some special interactions you can only get while wearing this suit. Side quests in Bethesda games are almost always sure to have the strangest content, and Starfield is no different. Alongside the space clone colony, “Tourists Go Home” ranks my top favorite side objectives.

