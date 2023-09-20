Starfield: Where is New Homestead?

With so many different planets scattered across several star systems, it can be quite a hassle to find certain locations in Starfield. Early on in the game, if you are traversing the Sol system, New Homestead is one of the best places to touch down.

It’s an excellent location that has everything you need early into the game, but where can you find it?

Where is New Homestead in Starfield?

New Homestead is situated on Titan, orbiting around Saturn. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

As mentioned earlier, you will have to explore the Sol system to find the location of New Homestead. When you travel to the outer planets and make your way to Saturn, you will find that you can’t land on the planet itself. This is because Saturn is a gas giant, but you can make a quick detour to one of its moons, Titan, to find a safe spot to land on.

Titan is where you will find New Homestead. It is one of the few habitable locations in the Sol system that has a fully functioning town, and it also has some activities for you to do if you manage to make your way there.

What can you do in New Homestead in Starfield?

The first thing you will notice once you reach New Homestead is that there are other facilities and people of interest here. Heading into the Brown Horse Tavern will introduce you to a few new faces including NPCs like Anja Seattle. You can also pick up some new missions here and in the nearby Chunks establishment if you’re looking to do some work.

New Homestead’s defining feature is that the settlement functions as a living museum of sorts, with the people there dressed in old Earth clothes and devoted to keeping old human traditions alive. You can even find a full museum tour there, and the place is littered with tourists.

If your ship has been damaged by Spacers and other pirates, New Homestead also houses a Shipyard that you might be interested in. What once belonged to the now-ruined Nova Galactic Staryard can be found in New Homestead, with their selection of ships and ship upgrades inspired directly from classic Nova Galactic parts.

Is New Homestead worth a visit in Starfield?

There are interesting people to meet here. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Overall, with all of the resources and facilities in New Homestead, we would say it is definitely worth visiting. The Sol system is where humanity originated from and as such, has a lot to explore with very few reliable locations to stop by. While Cydonia on Mars is a residential miner colony, New Homestead offers a more relaxed and cozy vibe unmatched by the other settled planets in the Sol system.

From a lore perspective, New Homestead is home to civilians who came from Earth families. After the collapse of their home planet, every resident takes up the name of the Earth city they originated from as their new surname. If you’re enthusiastic about lore and the history of Starfield, New Homestead is a must-visit location to learn some backstory.

