Category:
Stardew Valley

How to change your appearance in Stardew Valley

It's time for a makeover.
Kacee Fay
  and 
Aleksandar Perišić
|
Published: Mar 27, 2024 10:25 am
Stardew Valley Wizard Tower and Golden Shrine
Images via ConcernedApe. Remix by Kacee Fay

When you start playing Stardew Valley, there are lots of customization options to choose from when you’re creating your character. Deciding which features to pick can be daunting, but don’t worry, you aren’t stuck with what you choose.

Recommended Videos

Here’s how to change your appearance in Stardew Valley.

Stardew Valley: How to change your appearance

The Wizard is talking to the player in Stardew Valley
The Wizard is a valuable friend for more than just customizing your character. Image via ConcernedApe

You can change your appearance in Stardew Valley by befriending the Wizard. You need four hearts to unlock the ability to change your look. After you do this, you can do it as often as you like, provided the Wizard is awake.

Once you get four hearts with the Wizard, he’ll invite you to his basement. Don’t worry, it’s nothing creepy; it’s just where he keeps the device to change your appearance.

Once you’re in the basement, head to the right side of the room and approach the golden shrine called the Shrine of Illusions.

Can you change your hair in Stardew Valley

You can change everything about your character at the Shrine of Illusions. Image via ConcernedApe

Yes, you can change your hair in Stardew Valley. In fact, you can change everything about your appearance using the Shrine of Illusions.

At the Shrine of Illusions, you can change your:

  • Skin color
  • Hairstyle
  • Hair color
  • Eye color
  • Accessory
  • Gender
  • Name
  • Favorite thing
  • Change your farm pet to a Cat or Dog

The best part is that after you unlock the Shrine, you can visit it in the Wizard’s Tower as often as you want. You do need to spend 500 g each time, but that should be pennies if you’re past year one and know how to make money fast in Stardew Valley.

Can you make new clothes in Stardew Valley

Player in Stardew Valley is holding Cloth
I got some Cloth. Time to make some clothes. Image via ConcernedApe

Yes, you can make new clothes in Stardew Valley. If you want to change your look further than the creator allows, you can also create new clothes. First, you need one Cloth. Emily will appear at your house the following day to invite you to use the Sewing Machine at her house.

After unlocking the sewing machine at Emily’s, you can combine Cloth and one other item to create various items of clothing. Each new combination of Cloth and a different item yields unique clothing results.

With this method, you can create a range of hats, shirts, pants, skirts, and shorts using the Sewing Machine. You can also dye your creations at Emily’s to get clothes with the colors of your choice.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to get Hardwood in Stardew Valley
Birds flying in front of Stardew Valley character
Category: Stardew Valley
Stardew Valley
How to get Hardwood in Stardew Valley
Hadley Vincent Hadley Vincent Mar 24, 2024
Read Article Stardew Valley surges to new Steam player count heights following 1.6 Update
Meadowlands Farm in Stardew Valley with Blue Grass
Category: Stardew Valley
Stardew Valley
Stardew Valley surges to new Steam player count heights following 1.6 Update
Rachel Samples Rachel Samples Mar 23, 2024
Read Article How to make wine in Stardew Valley
Category: General
General
Stardew Valley
Stardew Valley
How to make wine in Stardew Valley
Kacee Fay and others Kacee Fay and others Mar 22, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to get Hardwood in Stardew Valley
Birds flying in front of Stardew Valley character
Category: Stardew Valley
Stardew Valley
How to get Hardwood in Stardew Valley
Hadley Vincent Hadley Vincent Mar 24, 2024
Read Article Stardew Valley surges to new Steam player count heights following 1.6 Update
Meadowlands Farm in Stardew Valley with Blue Grass
Category: Stardew Valley
Stardew Valley
Stardew Valley surges to new Steam player count heights following 1.6 Update
Rachel Samples Rachel Samples Mar 23, 2024
Read Article How to make wine in Stardew Valley
Category: General
General
Stardew Valley
Stardew Valley
How to make wine in Stardew Valley
Kacee Fay and others Kacee Fay and others Mar 22, 2024
Author
Kacee Fay
General Gaming Staff Writer at Dot Esports covering new releases and a wide array of topics including Minecraft, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Phasmophobia, general gaming, and streaming. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.
Author
Aleksandar Perišić
Staff Writer. Aleksandar has been gaming ever since he can remember and has been writing game reviews long before he joined Dot Esports. He loves MMORPGS, Nintendo and Indie games. He also steals gifts on Christmas but then gives them back when everyone starts to sing.