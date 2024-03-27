When you start playing Stardew Valley, there are lots of customization options to choose from when you’re creating your character. Deciding which features to pick can be daunting, but don’t worry, you aren’t stuck with what you choose.

Recommended Videos

Here’s how to change your appearance in Stardew Valley.

Stardew Valley: How to change your appearance

The Wizard is a valuable friend for more than just customizing your character. Image via ConcernedApe

You can change your appearance in Stardew Valley by befriending the Wizard. You need four hearts to unlock the ability to change your look. After you do this, you can do it as often as you like, provided the Wizard is awake.

Once you get four hearts with the Wizard, he’ll invite you to his basement. Don’t worry, it’s nothing creepy; it’s just where he keeps the device to change your appearance.

Once you’re in the basement, head to the right side of the room and approach the golden shrine called the Shrine of Illusions.

Can you change your hair in Stardew Valley

You can change everything about your character at the Shrine of Illusions. Image via ConcernedApe

Yes, you can change your hair in Stardew Valley. In fact, you can change everything about your appearance using the Shrine of Illusions.

At the Shrine of Illusions, you can change your:

Skin color

Hairstyle

Hair color

Eye color

Accessory

Gender

Name

Favorite thing

Change your farm pet to a Cat or Dog

The best part is that after you unlock the Shrine, you can visit it in the Wizard’s Tower as often as you want. You do need to spend 500 g each time, but that should be pennies if you’re past year one and know how to make money fast in Stardew Valley.

Can you make new clothes in Stardew Valley

I got some Cloth. Time to make some clothes. Image via ConcernedApe

Yes, you can make new clothes in Stardew Valley. If you want to change your look further than the creator allows, you can also create new clothes. First, you need one Cloth. Emily will appear at your house the following day to invite you to use the Sewing Machine at her house.

After unlocking the sewing machine at Emily’s, you can combine Cloth and one other item to create various items of clothing. Each new combination of Cloth and a different item yields unique clothing results.

With this method, you can create a range of hats, shirts, pants, skirts, and shorts using the Sewing Machine. You can also dye your creations at Emily’s to get clothes with the colors of your choice.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more