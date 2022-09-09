There are many characters, both new and old, who show up in Splatoon 3. Now the game has its own story mode, there are plenty of individuals you’ll meet and need to remember as you head through the game.

Some of these characters are Agents of the Squidbreak Splatoon.

These Agents are numbered and while introductions will help you remember who is who while on your adventure, there is one Agent that could cause some confusion for players.

“Agent 3” is mentioned frequently in Splatoon 3 and if you haven’t been paying attention from the start you could have missed who exactly this character is.

Who is Agent 3 in Splatoon 3?

Image via Nintendo

Agent 3 isn’t someone that you’re going to meet during your journey in Splatoon 3…. because it is you!

The title of Agent 3 is given to the player at the beginning of the story mode in Alterna by Craig Cuttlefish. This is how other characters refer to you in the story as things progress.

This being the case, you weren’t the only Agent 3. The previous individual who once held this title was promoted to Captain before the beginning of the story allowing the title to be handed down to a new agent: you.

As the player is Agent 3 it means the look of this character will differ from player to player so depending on your choices at the start of the game your Agent 3 may look different than the one other players have in their game saves.