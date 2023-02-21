Splatoon 3’s new Salmon Run event challenges players with a global score attack mode

First introduced in Splatoon 2, Salmon Run has catapulted to major popularity, garnering as much attention as standard multiplayer playlists. Capitalizing on the popularity brought by streamers and creators, Nintendo expanded the mode with Next Wave, an update that added boss salmonids, and Big Run, a limited-time takeover.

Salmon Run now prepares for its next big update: a new game mode that incentivizes the highest level of cooperation in what may be the most difficult job yet.

The Splatoon Twitter account tweeted the announcement of Eggstra Work, alongside a planned release date in April. The new mode will be featured in its own playlist, allowing players to still play the Freelance and Private Job modes normally.

Mandatory update from SRL Corporate! Starting with Fresh Season 2023, Grizzco is pioneering a business initiative called Eggstra Work. It's a team-building event where you and friends try to collect the most Golden Eggs! We suggest you ready yourself to participate in April. pic.twitter.com/ggjSY7ACX2 — Splatoon North America (@SplatoonNA) February 20, 2023

Normal Salmon Run games last just three waves, alongside the possibility of a King Salmonid spawning in an Xtrawave. Weapon loadouts and maps would change by the hour alongside the multiplayer map rotation, with a small chance of receiving all-random loadouts or special Grizzco weapons.

In Eggstra Work, teams will participate in a five-wave mission that is globally shared across all players. All weapons will be the same, played on the same map, and featuring the same enemy waves and boss salmonid spawns, which are designed to encourage multiple tries and optimization to earn the highest score possible.

Upon completion, the team’s final total will be placed on a leaderboard, similar to past Big Run events. Players who fall in the top fifty, twenty, and five percent will receive a bronze, silver, and golden sticker respectively to decorate their lockers with.

Just in case you're not fully convinced to take on some Eggstra Work, we'll also mention that you can exchange fish scales for more goods than ever at the Grizzco rewards counter, including new work suits and some unique gear. Do it for yourself! And your corporate overlords. pic.twitter.com/KAtoeDQXGV — Splatoon North America (@SplatoonNA) February 20, 2023

Included in the update is the arrival of new gear for both multiplayer and Salmon Run. Notable returning outfits include the Splatoon 2 Salmon Run work suits. Recolors can also be purchased for additional fish scales earned during the event.

These additional Splatoon outfits will stay at the Grizzco rewards counter once the update drops too and can be unlocked at any time afterwards.