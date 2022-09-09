Splatoon 3 is here and as you look to collect all of the unique items in the game you’ll need to stock up on many resources, one of which is Gold Fish Scales.

The method for collecting these Scales is simple, but actually getting your hands on them is much more difficult. If you’re looking to collect all of the unique banner designs, statues, stickers, and alternate outfits then you’ll need to push through this process and get it done.

To make things a little easier, here is all you need to know about how you can collect Golden Fish Scales while playing Splatoon 3.

Be warned: it could take you some grinding to build up a collection.

How to get Gold Fish Scales from King Salmonids in Splatoon 3

Image via Nintendo

The only way to get Gold Fish Scales is by competing in the wave-based ‘Salmon Run’ mode. They are obtained the same way any other Fish Scale would be.

You’ll receive these items as a reward for doing damage to King Salmonid when completing the Xtrawave in the Salmon Run Next Wave mode. If you reach a higher hazard level against the King you’ll give yourself a greater chance to score a Gold Fish Scale.

There are three different types of scales with the most common being Bronze, Silver the next, and the rarest, of course, the Gold Fish Scales.

Because of this, it will likely take you some grinding to build up a supply.