How to play Salmon Run in Splatoon 3

These salmon are not for eating.

Splatoon 3 proved Nintendo’s ink wasn’t dry by proving an exciting multiplayer experience, packaged with a fun and creative single-player campaign.

Another thing the developers shared with fans was Salmon Run. Originally made in Splatoon 2, Salmon Run is a cooperative multiplayer game mode that brings friends together to take on Salmonids.

The PvE game mode made its way onto the third installment in the much-loved Splatoon franchise, with Nintendo fans welcoming its arrival.

How do I play Salmon Run in Splatoon 3?

Splatoon’s Salmon Run is unlocked after players complete the tutorial stage. After that’s completed, players will have to warm up on Turf War and eventually reach level four.

Once players have climbed all the way to level four, Press X and fast travel Grizzco, which should be on the menu. Players will have to complete the Salmon Run tutorial, and then head back to Grizzco to start a private job.

Therein lies your match—fire up Salmon Run and get in on the action.

Once in the game, Splatoon players collect Golden Eggs and work for Grizzco, all with the closest friends they can find.

Splatoon 3 was released Sept. 9. The Switch exclusive saw massive popularity, selling an astronomical, record-breaking amount of units in its first week.