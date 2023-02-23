Splatoon 3 players are rejoicing after Tableturf Battle finally arrives in Fresh Season’s new lobbies

Splatoon 3 brought new life to the series last September, introducing new mechanics, weapon classes, and game modes. Tableturf Battle is an in-universe TCG, featuring its own separate ranking system and rewards for leveling up to the highest rank. But Tableturf suffered from one major setback: no multiplayer compatibility. That’s now resolved in the Fresh Season update, though.



The Splatoon North America Twitter account posted content teasers today for the upcoming season, including weapon loadouts, map previews, and the new multiplayer functionality to Tableturf Battle, now available in Pools or the Shoal.

And this isn't our department, but we've got the mic, so… You can now play Tableturf Battle online! Against humans! Join a room with friends or folks in your Pool, head upstairs, and sit down to get started. Up to 10 players can join one room—8 players if you're in the Shoal. pic.twitter.com/iCqbU0FDaE — Splatoon North America (@SplatoonNA) February 23, 2023

Tableturf Battle is a two-player game mode where players create a deck of 15 from the 198 collectible cards. These can be acquired from the single-player campaign, multiplayer matches, or rewards from leveling up in Tableturf itself. Each card is based on Splatoon weapons, characters, or clothing, having different power and effects in-game.

Switching gears…we've discovered a new feature that helps players connect. It's called a Pool, and anyone can join one by inputting a unique set of letters or characters. You can send and receive notifications with others in your Pool, and even invite them to join a battle! pic.twitter.com/OQbU56Mbwr — Splatoon North America (@SplatoonNA) February 21, 2023

Tableturf Battle will be playable in the new Pools system, a private lobby that allows for any player to join with a created code, regardless of whether they’re friends with the host. Ten players can be in a Pool together, with spectators allowed for any ongoing matches. Locally, eight players can play Tableturf in the Shoal, the offline lobby system.

Included in the lobby is a jukebox, allowing any player to choose the music played before and during battles while in the Pool. By using 100 cash, everyone in the lobby will hear the track, selectable from normal battles, story mode, the overworld city of Splatsville, and more.

When first announced, Tableturf Battle was met with positive reviews from many professional players and content creators praising the unique game mode, while lamenting the single-player limitation. The recent announcements have reinvigorated the community once again, who look forward to playing with friends for the first time.

Splatoon 3 Fresh Season is PACKED full of New Content!



-The Last 2 Weapon Kits Revealed



-The Splatoon 3 Jukebox



-Splatoon 3 TABLE TURF ONLINE FINALLY



There's actually so much coming to this Season 😂



>> https://t.co/ForMHlv2WD << pic.twitter.com/LnzRbk5Jib — DUDE @ Splatoon 3 (@ThatSrb2DUDE) February 23, 2023

Tableturf Battle will be playable online with the arrival of Fresh Season, which starts on March 1. The new update also introduces two new special weapons, two additional maps, 13 weapon loadouts, and a new catalog. Players will be able to access all of the new features in Splatsville or Inkopolis, which is included in the Splatoon Expansion Pass, currently available for pre-order before it drops on Feb. 28.