All Tableturf Battle Ranks and Rewards in Splatoon 3

Tableturf is a new TCG added into Splatoon 3 that has a bunch of rewards to unlock for the main game if you can take the tedious grind to unlock it all.

There are 50 ranks in total, with players needing to raise nearly 60,000 EXP from games to unlock them all. Considering you get, at max, 130 EXP a game for beating a level three NPC, you can see why the grind is so tedious and why some might be put off playing the mode at all.

Still, for those willing to sacrifice their time to unlock everything, here is what you can look forward to unlocking if you reach the end goal.

All Rank Rewards in Tableturf Battle

As you start at Level one you don’t unlock anything for just playing the game. Instead, new rewards unlock after rank two. They are as follows: