All Tableturf Battle Ranks and Rewards in Splatoon 3

Tableturf is a new TCG added into Splatoon 3 that has a bunch of rewards to unlock for the main game if you can take the tedious grind to unlock it all.
There are 50 ranks in total, with players needing to raise nearly 60,000 EXP from games to unlock them all. Considering you get, at max, 130 EXP a game for beating a level three NPC, you can see why the grind is so tedious and why some might be put off playing the mode at all.
Still, for those willing to sacrifice their time to unlock everything, here is what you can look forward to unlocking if you reach the end goal.
All Rank Rewards in Tableturf Battle
As you start at Level one you don’t unlock anything for just playing the game. Instead, new rewards unlock after rank two. They are as follows:
|Two
|New Rival: Cool Jelly
|Three
|Pack of cards
|Four
|New Rival: Aggro Jelly
|Five
|New Stage
|Six
|Title
|Seven
|New Rival: Sheldon
|Eight
|New Stage
|Nine
|Pack of cards
|10
|Banner
|11
|New Rival: Gnarly Eddy
|12
|Locker sticker
|13
|New Rival: Jel La Fleur
|14
|New Stage
|15
|New Rival: Mr. Coco
|16
|Pack of cards
|17
|New Rival: Harmony
|18
|New Stage
|19
|New Rival: Judd
|20
|Card sleeve
|21
|New Rival: Li’l Judd
|22
|New Stage
|23
|Pack of cards
|24
|New Rival: Murch
|25
|Banner
|26
|New Rival: Shiver
|27
|New Stage
|28
|Locker Decoration
|29
|New Rival: Frye
|30
|Emote and badge
|31
|New Rival: Big Man
|32
|Locker sticker
|33
|Pack of cards
|34
|New Rival: Staff
|35
|New Stage
|36
|Locker sticker
|37
|Locker decoration
|38
|New Rival: Cuttlefish
|39
|Locker sticker
|40
|Card sleeve and badge
|41
|New Rival: Callie
|42
|Locker sticker
|43
|Locker decoration
|44
|New Rival: Marie
|45
|Locker sticker
|46
|Banner
|47
|New Rival: Clone Jelly
|48
|New Locker sticker
|49
|New Card sleeve
|50
|Title and badge