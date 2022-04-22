Everything we know about Splatoon 3 so far

Here's what you need to know about the upcoming Splatoon game.

Splatoon has been a popular title for Nintendo since its release on May 28, 2015.

The series has captured the hearts of longtime Nintendo fans with its innovative gameplay and colorful settings. And on Sept. 9, fans of the franchise will be able to embark on a new adventure with the upcoming Splatoon 3 game.

With so much information to unpack about the upcoming third game, here is everything that you need to know about Splatoon 3 and its new features.

New gameplay mechanics to be featured in Splatoon 3

Screengrab via Nintendo

Splatoon 3 will feature two new movement mechanics and a new weapon that will bolster the level of gameplay from the previous iterations of Splatoon.

The first movement mechanic coming to Splatoon 3 is the squid roll. The squid roll will allow Inklings to spin through the air after launching out of their ink. The second movement mechanic is the squid surge. The squid surge quickly shoots players up a wall.

With two new mechanics in the game, the last new in-game change being added is a weapon that resembles a bow. This bow will allow players to shoot three fires of ink simultaneously, giving you more opportunities to shoot down enemies on your way to victory.

Splatoon 2: Octo Expansion DLC is now free to play

With the upcoming release of Splatoon 3, Nintendo has revealed that Nintendo Switch Online and Splatoon expansion pack members will be able to enjoy the Octo Expansion at no additional cost. This will give players an extra opportunity to train before the third game is released later this year.

The Octo Expansion was originally only available as a separate purchase and one you needed to buy to play. Now, new players will be able to play through the expansion pack as Agent 8, an Octoling void of her previous memories, as she navigates a mysterious underground test facility. Players will be treated to over 80 missions packed with a new set of challenges that are sure to bolster the playing experience of Splatoon.

Splatoon 3 was first revealed in 2021 with the release of its first trailer before another trailer was released in late-2021, showcasing a brief preview of the new game mechanics. Now, with an official release date for Splatoon 3, avid fans have a date to pair their excitement to.

Splatoon 3 will be available for purchase for $59.99 and is available for pre-order on websites like Amazon and the Nintendo Store.