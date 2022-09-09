Splatoon 3 has been released across the world and there are plenty of game modes for you to try your hand on such as the single-player campaign, Turf War, and Salmon Run.

In addition to these three modes, there is also a mode in Splatoon 3 called Anarchy Battles, which are simply the rebranded name of previous Splatoon games’ Ranked Battles. The Anarchy Battles feature four different game rulesets in total and become available once you hit Level 10 in Splatoon 3 or if you have Splatoon 2 data on your Nintendo Switch.

In Splatoon 3‘s Anarchy Battles, players compete against each other to improve their ranks, which range from C- to S+50 for all modes. All players start in C-, unless they’re veteran Splatoon 2 players that can start at B- rank.

There are two versions of Anarchy Battles available in Splatoon 3: Open and Series. The battles in Open can last for five minutes and can be played solo or with friends. The battles in Series, on the other hand, are only able to be played solo, which means you can’t form your own party and will instead be placed onto a random squad of four people in total. The main objective of Anarchy Battles Series is to win five matches before losing three.

Here is a breakdown of all of Anarchy Battles’ four modes in Splatoon 3

Clam Blitz

Players race each other across the map to collect as many Golden Clams as they can and throw them into the other team’s goal to score. The winner is the team that have scored more points at the end of the match.

Splat Zones

This mode is similar to Turf War but it only contains certain parts of the map. The two teams must keep an area covered in their own ink for a determined amount of time. The team that keep the zone covered in ink win the match. A zone is considered captured once 70 percent of its area is covered in your team’s ink.

Tower Control

The two teams must keep control of a moving tower that spawns in the middle of the map and stay in control until the tower moves past the goal located in enemy territory. It’s essentially a King of the Hill-style as the moving tower starts making progress once at least one member of a team is on top of it.

Rainmaker

Rainmaker is similar to Tower Control. This giant golden cannon named Rainmaker, a weapon available in the game, spawns in the middle of the map and the objective is to put the Rainmaker on a pedestal near the enemy team’s spawn. You must break down the Rainmaker shield before picking it up.

This was all that you needed to know regarding Anarchy Battles in Splatoon 3. Before you head there and start playing for rank points, you can learn some cool techniques that can help you outplay opponents like the Squid Surge and the Squid Roll.