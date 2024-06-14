How to get a Zhu Tun She in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance

Getting through boss battles in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance isn’t easy, but luckily, you have tons of side quests to farm for EXP, like Brawny Ambitions.

Getting the chance to speak and get to know each demon in the Overworld is a highlight of Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance. When you speak with these demons, some give you side quests. While most are fairly straightforward, certain side quests in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance ask you to be a bit resourceful: find a hidden demon and defeat it, or worse, bring it to the quest giver.

This is the case for Brawny Ambitions, a quest where the Hare of Inaba asks that you bring him a Zhu Tun She so he can become stronger. I’ll walk you through every step of accepting and completing this odd side quest in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance.

How to start Brawny Ambitions in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance

Shortcut. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To start Brawny Ambitions in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance, follow the main story until you reach the Hamamatsucho area of Minato Ward in the Overworld. This is roughly two or three hours into the game.

When you walk past a strong giant rock enemy, climb up the rundown building ahead. Once you’re on top, follow Amanozako’s instructions and head toward the top right corner of the building’s rooftop to uncover a red teleportation device. When you step on it, it takes you to a secluded corner where you meet the Hare of Inaba, a tiny, weak demon who needs your help to become stronger.

How to complete Brawny Ambitions in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance

To complete Brawny Ambitions in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance, you must fuse a Zhu Tun She and bring it to the Hare of Inaba.

Zhu Tun She Fusion Recipes

Slime + Preta is the way to go. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Zhu Tun She is a new demon introduced in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance. Though you can negotiate to recruit it later on, it’s easier to complete this early side quest by fusing it. To fuse a Zhu Tun She in SMT V Vengeance, follow these recipes:

Peallaidh and Gremlin

Peallaidh and Preta

Slime and Preta

Halphas and Gremlin

How to fuse a Zhu Tun She

At this point of the story, the easiest recipe combination is Slime and Preta, two demons you probably were looking to get rid of anyway. Here’s how to fuse a Zhu Tun She in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance:

Head to a Leyline Fount, those cyan lights you use to save and teleport all over the map. Select World of Shadows, the menu where you can fuse demons. Select one of the fusion options to get a Zhu Tun She. Go for Reverse Fusion if you already own the demons required to create a Zhu Tun She.

if you already required to create a Zhu Tun She. Go for Reverse Compendium Fusion if you don’t own the required demons. Keep in mind that Reverse Compendium Fusion may require you to fork over some Macca. Select the skills you wish the Zhu Tun She to inherit, which are irrelevant to the Brawny Ambitions side quest, and create your new demon ally.

How to bring a Zhu Tun She to the Hare of Inaba

Please don’t eat the hare. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’ve fused a Zhu Tun She, add it to your party and head back to the Hare of Inaba’s location to complete Brawny Ambitions in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance.

Here’s a step-by-step breakdown:

Open the pause menu with Esc on a keyboard and triangle on a controller. Navigate to the Party tab on the left portion of the screen. Select your Zhu Tun She from the available demons below and press X on a controller or Enter on a keyboard to select it. Then, select the demon you’d like to remove from your party to make room for Zhu Tun She. When she’s in your party, head to the Hare of Inaba’s location back in Hamamatsucho. You can teleport nearby using the Leyline Fount.

After saving the Hare of Inaba from a near-death experience, the Brawny Ambitions quest concludes. This isn’t the last you’ll see of the Hare of Inaba, as this little critter is determined to meet all the new demons introduced in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance.

