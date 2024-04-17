Three skeletons attack the camera in Sea of thieves
Image via Rare
Category:
Sea of Thieves

How to fix the Cinnamonbeard error in Sea of Thieves

Who would have thought Cinnamon would be this dangerous.
Image of Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan Çakır
|
Published: Apr 17, 2024 05:40 am

When you set sail in Sea of Thieves, you often encounter various dangers. But if you’re facing the dreaded Cinnamonbeard error, you’re forced to halt your pirate adventures.

Recommended Videos

Errors like Cinnamonbeard in Sea of Thieves prevent players from connecting to the game’s live servers. When that’s the case, you’ll find yourself staring at your home screen one too many times, wondering how you can fix the Cinnamonbeard error. Fortunately, we’re here to help.

What does Cinnamonbeard error mean in Sea of Thieves?

Sea of Thieves smokey and firey cloud that initiates the Skeleton Fleet.
Trouble at sea? Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Cinnamonbeard error in Sea of Thieves is a fancy term for a connection issue preventing you from joining the game’s servers. There are several reasons why this error may appear, including server maintenance, an unstable internet connection, or software interference caused by antivirus programs.

How do you fix the Cinnamonbeard error in Sea of Thieves?

A fleet of five Emissary ships in Sea of Thieves.
Let’s trim that Cinnamonbear so you can get back into Sea of Thieves. Image via Rare

To fix the Cinnamonbeard error in Sea of Thieves, you just need to restart the game. The official fix shared for the Cinnamonbeard error on Sea of Thieves’ support page only suggests a quick restart, but I also took a deeper dive to find alternative fixes.

  • Press the Guide button on your controller.
  • Select Sea of Thieves.
  • Press the Menu button (the one to the right of the Guide button).
  • Choose Quit and press A.
  • Relaunch Sea of Thieves and try joining a game again.

Before diving into the alternative fixes, it’s always a good idea to check Sea of Thieves’ server status. If the servers are down, you’ll need to wait for them to come back online. When the servers are operational, you can troubleshoot your home network by resetting your router or changing your DNS and temporarily disabling your firewall or antivirus software to fix the Cinnamonbeard error in Sea of Thieves.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to fix the Light Beige Beard error in Sea of Thieves
A Sloop swimming underwater
Category: Sea of Thieves
Sea of Thieves
How to fix the Light Beige Beard error in Sea of Thieves
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Apr 12, 2024
Read Article How to sign up for the Sea of Thieves PS5 closed beta
skeletons in sea of thieves
Category: Sea of Thieves
Sea of Thieves
How to sign up for the Sea of Thieves PS5 closed beta
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Apr 10, 2024
Read Article Sea of Thieves PS5 release countdown: Exact start time and date
Sea of Thieves view of Shores of Gold Island.
Category: Sea of Thieves
Sea of Thieves
Sea of Thieves PS5 release countdown: Exact start time and date
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Apr 10, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to fix the Light Beige Beard error in Sea of Thieves
A Sloop swimming underwater
Category: Sea of Thieves
Sea of Thieves
How to fix the Light Beige Beard error in Sea of Thieves
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Apr 12, 2024
Read Article How to sign up for the Sea of Thieves PS5 closed beta
skeletons in sea of thieves
Category: Sea of Thieves
Sea of Thieves
How to sign up for the Sea of Thieves PS5 closed beta
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Apr 10, 2024
Read Article Sea of Thieves PS5 release countdown: Exact start time and date
Sea of Thieves view of Shores of Gold Island.
Category: Sea of Thieves
Sea of Thieves
Sea of Thieves PS5 release countdown: Exact start time and date
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Apr 10, 2024
Author
Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan is a Staff Writer and Fortnite Lead at Dot Esports. Gökhan graduated as an industrial engineer in 2020 and has since been with Dot Esports. As a natural-born gamer, he honed his skills to a professional level in Dota 2. Upon giving up on the Aegis of Champions in 2019, Gökhan started his writing career, covering all things gaming, while his heart remains a lifetime defender of the Ancients.