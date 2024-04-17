How to fix the Cinnamonbeard error in Sea of Thieves

When you set sail in Sea of Thieves, you often encounter various dangers. But if you’re facing the dreaded Cinnamonbeard error, you’re forced to halt your pirate adventures.

Errors like Cinnamonbeard in Sea of Thieves prevent players from connecting to the game’s live servers. When that’s the case, you’ll find yourself staring at your home screen one too many times, wondering how you can fix the Cinnamonbeard error. Fortunately, we’re here to help.

What does Cinnamonbeard error mean in Sea of Thieves?

The Cinnamonbeard error in Sea of Thieves is a fancy term for a connection issue preventing you from joining the game’s servers. There are several reasons why this error may appear, including server maintenance, an unstable internet connection, or software interference caused by antivirus programs.

How do you fix the Cinnamonbeard error in Sea of Thieves?

To fix the Cinnamonbeard error in Sea of Thieves, you just need to restart the game. The official fix shared for the Cinnamonbeard error on Sea of Thieves’ support page only suggests a quick restart, but I also took a deeper dive to find alternative fixes.

Press the Guide button on your controller.

button on your controller. Select Sea of Thieves .

. Press the Menu button (the one to the right of the Guide button).

button (the one to the right of the Guide button). Choose Quit and press A .

and press . Relaunch Sea of Thieves and try joining a game again.

Before diving into the alternative fixes, it’s always a good idea to check Sea of Thieves’ server status. If the servers are down, you’ll need to wait for them to come back online. When the servers are operational, you can troubleshoot your home network by resetting your router or changing your DNS and temporarily disabling your firewall or antivirus software to fix the Cinnamonbeard error in Sea of Thieves.

