How to get and use Throwing Knives in Sea of Thieves

Throwing Knives are one of the two weapons added to Sea of Thieves with Season 12. Here’s everything you need to know about Throwing Knives to become the master assassin in Sea of Thieves.

How to get Throwing Knives in Sea of Thieves

I was really hoping for more skins. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get Throwing Knives in Sea of Thieves, you don’t need to buy or unlock them. Simply head to the Armory stand on your ship or near the weapon shop and equip the Throwing Knives in the corresponding tab. This is where you can also find the new Double Barrel Pistol.

What you can buy, however, are skins for Throwing Knives. There are a few available in the Pirate Emporium, but you can also unlock these three skins for free by completing Commendations:

Admiral Throwing Knives: Complete the Title Fight Commendation

Complete the Title Fight Commendation Sea Dog Throwing Knives: Reach Grade V in Black Bone Stabber Commendation

Reach Grade V in Black Bone Stabber Commendation Royal Sovereign Throwing Knives: Complete all of The War Chest Commendations

All these Commendations are located in the new The War Chest section of the Bilge Rats reputation tab and require you to master all the new tools added to Sea of Thieves in Season 12, including the Scattershot cannonball and the Horn of Fair Winds.

How to use Throwing Knives in Sea of Thieves

This is what I’ll be doing while sailing from now on. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Throwing Knives can be used for both melee and ranged combat and have a variety of attacks. Here are all the Throwing Knives attacks and how to perform them:

Light attack: press the fire/attack button

press the fire/attack button Heavy attack: hold the attack button to ready the knife, and release it to strike

hold the attack button to ready the knife, and release it to strike Throwing attack: hold the aim button to ready the knife, and press the attack button to throw the knife.

An endless cycle. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The light and heavy attacks are pretty self-explanatory, while the throwing attack has a few nuances. Throwing Knives have five ammo you can spend on throwing attacks. After spending all five, you must resupply at the Ammo Crate. However, you can also pick up all the Throwing Knives that didn’t hit their target, including enemy knives. Even if you don’t have Throwing Knives equipped, you can pick up the knife another player threw and use it.

