How to fix the Alabasterbeard error in Sea of Thieves

Sea of Thieves’ beard errors are a nuisance, but not all of them are hard to tackle, thanks to an exhaustive support page that Rare maintains. If you’re facing the Alabasterbeard error, don’t worry, as all you need is a quick workaround to fix it.

Recommended Videos

Alabasterbeard error in Sea of Thieves, explained

Not a complicated error this time. Image via Rare

The Alabasterbeard error in Sea of Thieves is associated with network hiccups that disconnect your platform’s connection to the game services. You might face this error while in a play session or when trying to initiate a new session.

While most cases of the Alabasterbeard error are caused by unstable network connection on the player’s side, it might also be the result of an internal server hiccup. Assuming that you’ve already tried restarting Sea of Thieves as a basic workaround without success, here’s what you should do:

Troubleshoot your network connection

Let’s address the most common cause first—bad internet. Perform a ping or internet speed test to determine if your network is laggy. If you’re experiencing high ping or packet loss, try the following fixes:

Reboot your router and modem if you’re connected wirelessly. If possible, switch to a direct connection instead of wireless to stabilize the connection. Switch to a different DNS. Google’s public DNS should be a good choice for a stable gaming experience. Just configure your network settings to point to Google’s DNS. Disconnect from any VPN service if you’re using one. If nothing seems to fix your internet connection, give your internet service provider a call and discuss your issue.

Try hard-resetting your console

If you’re playing Sea of Thieves on an Xbox console, try hard-resetting your platform to fix the Alabasterbeard error. You should find the option to reset your console by pressing the Xbox button on your controller and navigating to Profile & system > Settings > System > Console info.

Alternatively, you can try unplugging the console from the power brick and wait for a few minutes before plugging it back in to soft reset your console.

Check if it’s an internal hiccup causing the error

If your internet seems to work fine, an internal problem might be causing the Alabasterbeard error in Sea of Thieves. In this case, try looking for similar reports on the game’s community pages. If a lot of players are facing the error code at the same time as you, it’s most definitely an internal problem or a result of a server outage.

Keep an eye on Sea of Thieves’ X (formerly Twitter) handle for any official acknowledgement of the problem. Unfortunately, if it’s an internal problem, you’ll have to wait this one out. At times, if the issue is widespread, official channels share temporary workarounds for you to try to get rid of the error while their technical teams try to fix the cause.

If the aforementioned workarounds don’t work for you, I suggest submitting a support ticket for Rare to look into, as technical support staff may be able to share curated solutions tailored to your situation.