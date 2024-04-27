A crew of four pirates standing in the sunset in Sea of Thieves.
How to change character in Sea of Thieves

Change the way your pirate looks.
Your pirate’s appearance plays a crucial role in your Sea of Thieves experience, so if you are unhappy with the one you have right now, wanting to change it is only natural. If you aren’t sure how to edit your character, don’t worry—our guide is just what you need.

How to change your pirate appearance in Sea of Thieves

Infinite Pirate Generator in Sea of Thieves
Make your choice. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are two ways to edit your character’s appearance in Sea of Thieves. You can either delete your character to make a new one or use the Pirate Appearance Potion. We have included steps for both, so feel free to choose whatever is best for you. 

Deleting your character

You can delete your existing character and create a new character for free in Sea of Thieves, but you will lose the progress you made. If you haven’t made it that far into the game, you can opt for this method without much damage. To delete your character, follow these steps: 

  1. Open the Settings while in a game. 
  2. Go to the Pirate Profile tab and select Delete Pirate. 
  3. Confirm the action.

Once you delete your character, you should be able to create a new one with the available templates for free. 

Using Pirate Appearance Potion

Pirate Appearance Potion in Sea of Thieves
There’s a potion you can buy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Sea of Thieves, you can buy a Pirate Appearance Potion for 149 Ancient Coins ($2.09) via the Pirate Emporium’s Pirate section and use it to change your character without losing out on progress or anything you collected. 

Once you purchase the potion, the game asks whether you want to use it to change your pirate. Confirming the action opens the Infinite Pirate Generator. You can then create your new character and when ready, confirm it. Note that the potion is for one-time use only, so you may want to be careful with what you choose this time. 

You can purchase additional Pirate Appearance Potions in Sea of Thieves to change your appearance multiple times. 

Read Article Can you play Sea of Thieves on Steam Deck? Answered
Pirates wearing Pirate Legend clothing in Sea of Thieves
Category: Sea of Thieves
Sea of Thieves
Can you play Sea of Thieves on Steam Deck? Answered
Rijit Banerjee Rijit Banerjee Apr 25, 2024
Read Article How to fix Sea of Thieves crashing errors
A fleet of five Emissary ships in Sea of Thieves.
Category: Sea of Thieves
Sea of Thieves
How to fix Sea of Thieves crashing errors
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Apr 25, 2024
Read Article How to fix stuck on ‘searching the seas’ error in Sea of Thieves
A Sea of Thieves NPC hammering down the Under Repair sign
Category: Sea of Thieves
Sea of Thieves
How to fix stuck on ‘searching the seas’ error in Sea of Thieves
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Apr 25, 2024
