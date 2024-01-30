How to get Ancient Coins in Sea of Thieves

Currencies in video games can get you skins, legendary weapons, or costumes and that’s no different in Sea of Thieves, where Ancient Coins can be a very useful treasure.

If you want to acquire Ancient Coins and are unsure where to find them in your Sea of Thieves journey, here’s all the information you need.

What are Ancient Coins in Sea of Thieves?

Finding Ancient Coins will require patience. Image via Rare

In Sea of Thieves, there are different types of currencies you can find such as silver, doubloons, gold, and Ancient Coins. Currency plays an important role because you can buy various cosmetics or promotions.

Ancient Coins can be used to make purchases at the Pirate Emporium. The Pirate Emporium is part of the Sea of Thieves in-game shop for everything pirate-related. You can find pets and dress them up in cute outfits, ship sets, and seasonal limited-time items available for a short period.

How to earn Ancient Coins in Sea of Thieves?

To get your hands on some of these valuable Ancient Coins you will need to either:

Purchase them on the Microsoft store

Purchase through the Steam store

Defeating Ancient Skeletons

Wait until Seasons starts to participate in hoards and caches

Purchase them at the in-game Pirate Emporium

There are tiers associated with Ancient Coins and if you pay more you get more. The lowest amount of coins you can purchase costs $1.99 and you will get 150 Ancient Coins. The highest amount you can spend is $34.99 for 4,250 Ancient Coins.

If you want to go the free route you can defeat Ancient Skeletons. Ancient Skeletons spawn at Sea Fort, Fort, and Island. Unfortunately, they’re considered rare, and only one spawns at a time. Try using Blunderbombs when you fight them because they’re vulnerable to these attacks.

If you manage to take one of these skeletons down you can earn a random amount of Ancient Coins.

Coins you can earn range from:

Tier One: 100-200 (Skeletons Ancient Stash)

Tier Two: 200-400 (Skeletons Ancient Fortune)

Tier Three: 400-800 (Skeletons Ancient Hoard)

Whether you choose to grind battles with Ancient Skeletons, wait until Seasons unlocks for the new year, or acquire coins through payments, each will lead you to your desired currency.