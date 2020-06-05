Veloce Esports drop Rocket League roster, leaves competitive scene

Veloce Esports is ending its venture in Rocket League esports by dropping its roster.

Most of the former Veloce players have already formed a new roster, but this is the end of what was a rather strong run by the team. Throughout its year in the RL competitive scene, Veloce became a strong presence in the European league, qualifying for multiple Majors and even placing third in Rocket League Championship Series Season Eight – Europe. They went on to finish fifth in the RLCS Season 8 Finals and sixth in RLCS Season Nine – Europe.

All good things come to an end, and for now, our Rocket League journey ends here.

Big love for the RL community 💙 pic.twitter.com/q1nL6SKDH5 — Veloce Esports (@VeloceEsports) June 4, 2020

Jack “FlamE” Pearton, one of the two founding players left on the roster, said the move was completely mutual and he and the rest of the team wish Veloce nothing but the best moving ahead.

After departing the organization, FlamE announced he and Andy “Kassio” Landais would continue to play together, while the remaining Veloce RL founder, Sandro “FreaKii.” Holzwarth would not be joining them. Instead, the team is signing Archie “archie” Pickthall as they begin playing under the stack name “Top Blokes.”

“On and off the pitch, Freakii has been a great teammate for both me and Kassio, however as of late, our performance began to dip and we all agreed that we needed a change and this is how we have come to this decision,” FlamE said. “As for our roster for the upcoming tournaments and also the next season of RLCS, we are happy to announce that we will be picking up Archie. We will be playing under the name ‘Top Blokes’ whilst we look to represent a new organization for the upcoming events and season.”

Former Veloce head coach Reece “RamS” Mullins is also coming over to continue coaching FlamE and Kassio in their next venture.

It is unclear why Veloce decided to leave the RL scene after just a year of competing, especially when the team was seeing decent success for a new arrival. However, the organization has no plans to re-enter the RLCS with a new team anytime soon, but it has not ruled out an eventual return further down the line.