Squishy’s settings and camera configuration for Rocket League

Mariano “SquishyMuffinz” Arruda is a professional Rocket League player from North America.

Almost all Rocket League players will have moments when they’re on fire. Hitting every shot in the most optimal way possible while not leaving any openings on the defensive side can net you a few wins, but you’ll need to do that on a consistent basis to rise above the rest. Consistency in the long run will outweigh shiny plays from time to time, and Squishy is a nice example of that.

Squishy’s consistent and reliable gameplay turns him into a rock that his teammates can always count on. If you’re looking to get better at Rocket League, learning the steps from a player like Squishy can only lead you in the right direction. After breaking into the competitive Rocket League scene, Squishy played for names like Iris, Cloud9, and NRG. He also built relatively successful YouTube and Twitch channels in the process.

As you start practicing Rocket League, you’ll want to optimize your settings as much as possible to build your muscle memory once and for all. Making further adjustments down the line is always acceptable, but starting with the right configurations can save you time in the future. Though most settings tend to depend on personal preference, checking out what a professional player prioritizes can help you make up your mind while finalizing your own setup.

Considering Squishy's track record, it wouldn't be wrong to assume that he might have figured out what works for him and his vision can also help you do the same.



Here are Squishy’s camera settings for Rocket League.

Squishy’s gameplay settings

If you have a decent internet connection, you’ll want to set your Client Send Rate, Server Send Rate, and Bandwith Limit settings to high like Squishy. This will decrease your ping while also eliminating packet loss.

If you experience any latency issues with the following adjustments, it’ll indicate that you might not have a powerful enough connection to support the high client and server rates. When that’s the case, you’ll benefit more from turning down your connection settings.

Squishy only disables voice chat when he’s streaming, recording, or looking to completely focus in a ranked match.

Text Chat Allow All Voice Chat Disabled Splitscreen Layout Vertical Cross-platform play On Client Send Rate High Server Send Rate High Bandwith Limit High Input Buffer Legacy Show Competitive Divisions On Show Extra Mode Ranks On Game Stat Display Level Main Stats Only

Squishy’s camera settings

Though camera settings are mostly up to personal preference, the professional players might have stumbled upon a healthy formula that allows them to perform better. Squishy’s camera settings are almost identical to the general average of the scene, but the main takeaway will be his Camera Shake preference.

Camera Shake makes Rocket Leagıe more thrilling since the game will be able to amplify exciting moments with the shaking animation. It’s one of the most disruptive configurations in the game, though, since you’ll lose you clear view on the field when the screen shakes.

Camera Preset Custom Camera Shake Off Field of View 110 degrees Camera Distance 270 Height 110 Angle -4 Stiffness 0.40 Swivel Speed 4.70 Transition Speed 1.20 Invert Swivel Off

Squishy’s control settings

Steering Sensitivity 1.30 Aerial Sensitivity 1.30 Controller Deadzone 0.05 Dodge Deadzone 0.70 Controller Vibration Disabled Vibration Intensity 0 Ball Camera Mode Toggle Push to Talk On Drive Forward R2 Drive Backwards L2 Steer Right Left Movement Stick- Right Steer Left Left Movement Stick – Left Jump X Boost Circle Powerslide L1 Air Roll L1 Focus on Ball Triangle Rear View R3 Air Steer Right Left Movement Stick – Rigt Air Steer Left Left Movement Stick – Left Air Pitch Up Left Movement Stick – Up Air Pitch Down Left Movement Stick – Down Air Roll Right Square Air Roll Left Unbound Skip Replay X Camera Swivel Up Right Movement Stick – Up Camera Swivel Down Right Movement Stick – Down Camera Swivel Right Right Movement Stick – Right Camera Swivel Left Right Movement Stick – Left Scoreboard R1 Skip Music Track R3 Voice Chat R1 Select Music Playlists (Hold) R3 [Sony DualShock 4 Controller]

Squishy’s interface settings

Interface Scale 87 percent Display Scale 95 percent Nameplate Scale 100 percent Nameplate Mode Default Default Match Notifications Time Updates Only Connection Quality Indicators On Color Blind Mode Off Force Default Team Colors Off Show Rocketids On Notifications During Gameplay On Team Colored Boost Meter Off Metric Off Ball Cam Indicator Off Ball Arrow On Performance Graphs None

Squishy’s video settings

Rocket League doesn’t require a state-of-the-art gaming PC to run smoothly. Despite having access to powerful hardware, professional players still prefer keeping their settings at the lower end of the spectrum.

The main reason behind this is to maximize their frames per second (FPS) during gameplay. Higher frames allows players to take advantage of their monitors’ refresh rates. Reducing some of the eye-candy features like Bloom, Lens Flares, and Motion Blur will also reduce the number of distractions on the field.