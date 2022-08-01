The Rocket League World Championship dates for 2022 here, and many teams are getting ready to face off.
When does the Rocket League World Championship take place?
As revealed on the Rocket League Esports blog, the championship is set to take place over two weeks and only gives competitors a couple of days in between each week to be prepared for the next week of competing.
The dates given were Aug. 4 to Aug. 7 and then Aug. 9 to Aug. 14. This is less than a week away for fans to prepare for the beginning.
The main stream will be available on the Rocket League Twitch channel and the Rocket League Esports YouTube channel, and an alternate stream on the Rocket League Esports Twitch channel and Rocket League Esports YouTube channel.
Wildcard schedule
The Wildcard will be the Aug. 4 to Aug. 7, with 16 teams in Swiss System Format. All games are best of five, and the top eight teams will proceed to the group stage.
Aug. 4 — Round One
Main Stream:
- Match One: 11am CT
- Match Three: 12pm CT
- Match Five: 1pm CT
- Match Seven: 2pm CT
Alternate Stream:
- Match Two: 11am CT
- Match Four: 12pm CT
- Match Six: 1pm CT
- Match Eight: 2pm CT
Aug. 5 — Round Two
Main Stream:
- 1-0 Match One: 11am CT
- 1-0 Match Two: 12pm CT
- 1-0 Match Three: 1pm CT
- 1-0 Match Four: 2pm CT
Alternate Stream:
- 0-1 Match One: 11am CT
- 0-1 Match Two: 12pm CT
- 0-1 Match Three: 1pm CT
- 0-1 Match Four: 2pm CT
Aug. 6 — Round Three
Main Stream:
- 2-0 Match One: 11am CT
- 2-0 Match Two: 12pm CT
- 0-2 Match One: 1pm CT
- 0-2 Match Two: 2pm CT
Alternate Stream:
- 1-1 Match One: 11am CT
- 1-1 Match Two: 12pm CT
- 1-1 Match Three: 1pm CT
- 1-1 Match Four: 2pm CT
Aug. 7 — Rounds Four and Five
Main Stream:
- 1-2 Match One: 11am CT
- 1-2 Match Two: 12pm CT
- 1-2 Match Three: 1pm CT
- 2-2 Match One: 2pm CT
- 2-2 Match Two: 3pm CT
- 2-2 Match Three: 4pm CT
Alternate Stream:
- 2-1 Match One: 11am CT
- 2-1 Match Two: 12pm CT
- 2-1 Match Three: 1pm CT
Main Event schedule
The main event takes place from Aug. 9 to Aug. 13 and consists of 16 teams (eight teams from the Wildcard) split into two groups of eight in a Double Elimination Bracket. All matches will be best of seven, and the top four teams in each bracket will advance to the playoffs.
Aug. 9 — Group A
Main Stream:
- Match One: 11am CT
- Match Two: 12pm CT
- Match Three: 1pm CT
- Match Four: 2pm CT
Aug. 10 — Group B
Main Stream:
- Match One: 11am CT
- Match Two: 12pm CT
- Match Three: 1pm CT
- Match Four: 2pm CT
Aug. 11 — Upper Semifinals
Main Stream:
- Group A, Upper Semifinal One: 11am CT
- Group A, Upper Semifinal Two: 12pm CT
- Group B, Upper Semifinal One: 1pm CT
- Group B, Upper Semifinal Two: 2pm CT
Aug. 12 — Lower Round One
Main Stream:
- Group A, Lower Round One #1: 11am CT
- Group A, Lower Round One #2: 12pm CT
- Group B, Lower Round One #1: 1pm CT
- Group B, Lower Round One #2: 2pm CT
Aug. 13 — Last Chance
Main Stream:
- Group A, Last Chance One: 11am CT
- Group A, Last Chance Two: 12pm CT
- Group B, Last Chance One: 1pm CT
- Group B, Last Chance Two: 2pm CT
Playoffs schedule
The playoffs are on Aug. 14, 2022. All matches are best of seven, and it is a single elimination bracket. As long as a team makes the playoffs, they will win money.
Aug. 14 — Championship
Main Stream:
- Quarterfinal One: 11am CT
- Quarterfinal Two: 12pm CT
- Quarterfinal Three: 1pm CT
- Quarterfinal Four: 2pm CT
- Semifinal One: 3pm CT
- Semifinal Two: 4pm CT
- Grand Finals: 5pm CT
What is the prize pool for the Rocket League World Championship?
Teams will compete for $2,085,000 spread as follows:
- First Place: $600,000
- Second Place: $400,000
- Third and Fourth Place: $200,000
- Fifth through eighth place: $100,000
- ninth through 12th place: $30,000
- 13th through 16th place: $20,000
- 17th through 19th place: $13,600
- 20th through 22nd place: $10,2000
- 23rd and 24th place: $6,800
Who is in the Rocket League World Championship?
The main teams in the Rocket League World Championship Are:
- G2 Esports
- FaZe Clan
- NRG
- Moist Esports
- Team BDS
- Endpoint
- Furia
- Team Falcons
The Wildcard is a chance for any team to make it to the main event. The teams who made it to the Wildcard are:
- Version1
- Spacestation
- OpTic Gaming
- Dignitas
- Karmine Corp
- SMPR Esports
- Renegades
- Pioneers
- Team Secret
- The Club
- Tokyo Verdy
- Gladiators
- Veloce Esports
- 01 Esports
- Orlando Pirates
- Bravado