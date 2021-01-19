Rocket League partners with the X Games for an event and new items

X Games-inspired items are returning to Rocket League in a new partnership between Psyonix and ESPN’s X Games that will celebrate the upcoming X Games in Aspen.

These new items will be live in the Rocket League item shop from Jan. 21 to 24 and again from Jan. 28 to 31.

Some of the items that will be offered include an X Games Octane decal, multiple toppers, and some wheels. Two free items will also be available to all players in the form of the X-Skis Player Banner and the X-Board Player Banner.

This crossover is in part to put attention on the launch of the RLCS X Games: North American Regional, an event that will run online from Jan. 23 to 24 and Jan. 30 and 31. The regional will be a part of the official RLCS X circuit and an X Games Aspen event, with RLCS X Games medals being awarded to the winning team.

The RLCS X Games will be live on both Twitch and YouTube, while also streaming on the ESPN app starting at 12pm CT on Jan. 23. Viewers can tune into the Twitch stream for a chance to earn new X Games fan rewards, the Knuckle Huck Player Banner, and X-Boards and X-Skis toppers.