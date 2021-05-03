Rocket League NASCAR 2021 Fan Pack coming on May 6

It includes a ton of new content and will return throughout the year.

The NASCAR 2021 Fan Pack is racing into Rocket League on May 6, bringing three new cars, nine NASCAR team Decals and Player Banners, a NASCAR Rocket League Decal for each car, and a set of Goodyear Racing Wheels.

The entire set will be available in the Item Shop for 2,000 Credits. All players will also be able to claim a free NASCAR Trail while the items remain in rotation until May 12.

Despite only being available for a week, players will have access to the NASCAR 2021 Fan Pack multiple times this year because Psyonix has confirmed it will return around major NASCAR events throughout at least 2021, similarly to how the NFL Fan Pack has been used.

Here are all of the items that will be included in the NASCAR 2021 Fan Pack.