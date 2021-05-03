Rocket League NASCAR 2021 Fan Pack coming on May 6

The NASCAR 2021 Fan Pack is racing into Rocket League on May 6, bringing three new cars, nine NASCAR team Decals and Player Banners, a NASCAR Rocket League Decal for each car, and a set of Goodyear Racing Wheels.
The entire set will be available in the Item Shop for 2,000 Credits. All players will also be able to claim a free NASCAR Trail while the items remain in rotation until May 12.
Despite only being available for a week, players will have access to the NASCAR 2021 Fan Pack multiple times this year because Psyonix has confirmed it will return around major NASCAR events throughout at least 2021, similarly to how the NFL Fan Pack has been used.
Here are all of the items that will be included in the NASCAR 2021 Fan Pack.
- NASCAR Ford Mustang
- Roush Fenway Racing #6 Decal (NASCAR Ford Mustang) and Player Banner
- Stewart-Haas Racing #10 Decal (NASCAR Ford Mustang) and Player Banner
- Team Penske #22 Decal (NASCAR Ford Mustang) and Player Banner
- NASCAR Chevrolet Camaro
- Chip Ganassi Racing #1 Decal (NASCAR Chevrolet Camaro) and Player Banner
- Richard Childress Racing #3 Decal (NASCAR Chevrolet Camaro) and Player Banner
- Hendrick Motorsports #9 Decal (NASCAR Chevrolet Camaro) and Player Banner
- Richard Petty Motorsports #43 Decal (NASCAR Chevrolet Camaro) and Player Banner
- NASCAR Toyota Camry
- Joe Gibbs Racing #18 Decal (NASCAR Toyota Camry) and Player Banner
- 23XI Racing #23 Decal (NASCAR Toyota Camry) and Player Banner
- NASCAR x RL Decal (for each car)
- Goodyear Racing Wheels