Rocket League is getting another Batmobile in upcoming ‘The Batman’ bundle

A new Rocket League bundle for the upcoming film The Batman will be coming to the in-game store on all platforms on March 2, Psyonix announced today.

The third Batmobile to be added to the game, this one is the variant from Robert Pattinson’s film, which will release in theaters on March 4. It’s a unique take on the Caped Crusader’s vehicle, with more of a muscle car look.

The other Batmobiles available in Rocket League were added in last year’s Haunted Hallows event, from the 1989 Batman film and The Dark Knight’s tank-like Tumbler Batmobile from 2016.

“The Batman Bundle” will feature the Batmobile (2022), Batmobile (2022) Engine Audio, Batmobile (2022) Wheels, Dark Knight Matte Paint Finish, Batmobile (2022) Boost, Batmobile (2022) Trail, a Reel Life Decal, and The Batman Goal Explosion all for 1,100 credits.

As part of the partnership with the new film, the Gotham City Rumble limited-time mode will also be making its return. In the LTM, Rumble mode transforms and power-ups are themed after Batman and his rogues gallery, including The Joker’s boxing glove, Harley’s hammer, and Poison Ivy’s vines.

The Batman stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Zoë Kravitz as Selena Kyle/Catwoman, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Colin Farrell as Penguin, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth.