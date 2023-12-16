Rocket League Championship Series controversially lowers minimum competitive age to 13 years old

Rocket League fans knew a long pause awaited them with no news coming after the conclusion of the 2022/23 World Championship. But the silence was broken on Dec. 15, with Psyonix confirming the starting point for the 2024 season and revealing that the competition’s age limit will be lowered.

This marks the first time in the esport’s history that such a change has been made, as hopefuls of just 13 years of age can now participate. Although a minor reduction on paper from the previous limit of 15 years old, the ramifications go far beyond simple math. It also makes RLCS one of the youngest trending esports worldwide, aligning with fellow Epic Games property Fortnite.

Alexis ‘Zen’ Bernier (right) became one of the youngest World Champions across all esports, aged 16 in August 2023.

Image via Psyonix

Surface-level observers understand that this blows open the already volatile transfer window. Psyonix has locked in late January for the start of the 2024 season, so any players and organizations aiming to cement their rosters will need to complete their research within a month, ideally. Community casters like Oliver ‘BassFromThePast’ Bass and Ross ‘Boyoroyo’ Kerr were eager to share their excitement at the surprise reveal.

Yet, the majority of onlookers are cautious, pessimistic, and in some cases, angry at the decisions. “I’m not sure a majority of the esports industry is developed or professional enough to support the development of 13-year-old pro players from a mental health, performance, or safeguarding perspective,” warned the COO of Resolve Jeff Simpkins on X. “In no traditional sport would we get players of this age playing at a professional level,” he later elaborated.

Furthermore, as pointed out by ex-RLCS caster Jason ‘SUP3RSoN1k’ Burns, the law is also something to consider. In the United States, for example, the minimum age for employment (outside of agricultural jobs) is 14. “Sorry to all the 13-year-olds out there, but this is going in the wrong direction,” he declared. “Wtf is the thought process here?”

What will seem startling to many reading about RLCS for the first time is that many fans have been pushing for an increase to the age limit in recent years. Players committing to a championship push directly could jeopardize their school schedule with absolutely zero promise of a long-term career past their early 20s. Projects like Collegiate Rocket League are meant to act as a medium, integrating the esport into students’ courses.

A poll appeared on the Rocket League Esports subreddit soon after the announcement, and the results could not paint a clearer picture. Over 80% of responses agree this was the wrong decision. It’s yet another change during the Epic Games ownership era that puts Rocket League in tricky territory.