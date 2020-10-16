Rocket League celebrates Pelé’s 80th birthday in-game

Rocket League is celebrating Pelé’s 80th birthday with in-game items. The soccer legend’s birthday is on Oct. 23, but the items will be available sooner.

Fans can get the Pelé Player Banner in the Item Shop for free, while the Pelé Wheels and Pelé Octane Decal will be available for purchase on Oct. 17 and 18. The items are green, yellow, and blue, the same colors as the Brazilian national team.

Since Pelé is synonymous with competition, Rocket League esports is also getting in on the celebration. Players can send Psynoix their best-recorded plays in the game to be selected to appear during the Top Pelé segment on the official Rocket League Championship Series (RLCS) X South American Regional Major broadcast on Oct. 23.

Here’s how to submit your Pelé worthy play:

Record a clip of your spectacular play.

Submit it using the hashtag #TopPeléChallenge on Twitter, Reddit, or Facebook.

Rocket League‘s tea will choose 10 of the Top Pelés the community sends.

You can check out the official rules on Rocket League’s website.

The South American Regional Major is underway. If fans want to watch it as Pelé would, Psyonix has partnered with BBL to offer livestreams commented in Brazilian Portuguese.

Fans can watch the matches on Rocket League’s Twitch and YouTube channels. Tune in at 10am CT on Oct. 23 to watch the South American Regional Major matches.