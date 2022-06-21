Rocket League adding new esports team Goal Explosions collection tomorrow

Rocket League is expanding its esports content that’s available in-game by launching a new collection of Goal Explosion effects ahead of the Rocket League Championship Series (RLCS) 2021-22 Spring Major.

This new collection features teams who will be competing at the Spring Major from June 29 to July 3 and is part of the final Esports Shop update of the season.

In total, 19 Goal Explosions are being added to the Esports Shop on June 22. They’ll be available for 500 Esports Tokens each and will remain in the shop until Psyonix removes them from the list of products at some point in the future.

Here is the full list of RLCS 2021-22 Goal Explosions:

Europe Dignitas Endpoint Evil Geniuses Karmine Corp Misfits Gaming SMPR Esports Team BDS Team Vitality

North America Complexity Envy FaZe Clan G2 Esports Ghost Gaming NRG Spacestation Gaming Version1

Oceania Ground Zero Gaming Renegades

South America FURIA



As with all esports products, players will need to use the exclusive Esports Tokens, which can be purchased in various bundles.

To access the Esports Shop, all you need to do is open the normal Item Shop once you launch Rocket League. A separate Esports tab is available to select, which lists items for all available teams without the usual shop rotation, meaning you won’t miss out on grabbing something as long as the team is featured in the official shop.

You can learn more about Rocket League esports and other details, such as the event schedule, on the official website.