NASCAR 2022 Fan Pass launches on April 20 in Rocket League

NASCAR is returning to Rocket League for another lap with Psyonix announcing the 2022 NASCAR Fan Pass.

This content pass will feature new NASCAR-themed content throughout the year around key events. The first content drop will become available on April 20 across all platforms.

The first wave of content will feature three new cars: the NASCAR Next Gen Ford Mustang, NASCAR Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro, and NASCAR Next Gen Toyota Camry. It will also include nine NASCAR team decals and player banners, along with Next Gen Goodyear Racing Wheels. Here’s the full list of those individual items:

Front Row Motorsports #34 (NASCAR Next Gen Ford Mustang Decal)

RFK Racing #17 (NASCAR Next Gen Ford Mustang Decal)

Stewart-Haas Racing #4 (NASCAR Next Gen Ford Mustang Decal)

Team Penske #12 (NASCAR Next Gen Ford Mustang Decal)

Hendrick Motorsports #5 (NASCAR Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro Decal)

Spire Motorsports #7 (NASCAR Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro Decal)

Trackhouse Racing #1 (NASCAR Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro Decal)

Richard Childress Racing #8 (NASCAR Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro Decal)

Joe Gibbs Racing #19 (NASCAR Next Gen Toyota Camry Decal)

Players can grab the 2022 NASCAR Fan Pass from the in-game shop for 1,100 Credits from April 20 to 26.

Once you own the Fan Pass, any additional items added later this year to coincide with upcoming NASCAR races will be given new items immediately as they become available via their inventory. Psyonix has confirmed that future content includes Next Gen Decals and three NASCAR-inspired decals for the Octane, Fennec, and Dominus models.