While some professionals and long-time players stand by using a keyboard and mouse, Rocket League is mostly played with a controller by the general player base. As they went on to optimize their gameplay experience, a defined set of setups emerged that are considered the best Rocket League controller settings.

Rocket League is a tight mechanics game where the smallest setting can make a huge difference. Just because a professional uses a certain keybind or deadzone doesn’t mean it is the best option for every Rocket League player. You should remember to use whatever feels most comfortable to you.

Still, if players are looking for a starting point to go about configuring their settings or simply want to use what’s considered top-notch, we’ve compiled a list of the best Rocket League controller bindings. These are used by professional and casual players alike, meaning they should appeal to a wide variety of car soccer enthusiasts.

Best controller settings in Rocket League

Steering Sensitivity: 1.00-1.50

1.00-1.50 Aerial Sensitivity : 1.00-1.50

: 1.00-1.50 Controller Deadzone: .10-.20

.10-.20 Dodge Deadzone: .70-.80

.70-.80 Controller Vibration: Disabled

Disabled Vibration Intensity: 0

0 Ball Camera Mode: Toggle

Tip: Players should start out with the lower value Players should start out with the lower value and then work their way up if they want to. For example, if players want some more freedom in their aerial sensitivity, they can slightly bump it up in increments until they find their preferred sweet spot.

First, we’ll start off with the “Controls” section of the Rocket League Options menu. This is the third tab in Options and contains settings such as sensitivity, deadzone, and vibration. These settings fluctuate much more than something like keybinds, so players should head into a private match and mess around with different values to find the one they like.

Maintaining a low sensitivity in both the steering and aerial settings is always ideal. This setting pretty much alters the car’s traction. Be careful playing with higher numbers and just avoid that all together.

Best keybinds in Rocket League

Powerslide: Square or X

Square or X Air Roll (left/right): Square or X (L1/R1 or LB/RB)

Square or X (L1/R1 or LB/RB) Boost: Circle or B

Circle or B Jump: X or A

X or A Ball Cam: Triangle or Y

Triangle or Y Brake: L2 or LT

L2 or LT Throttle: R2 or RT

The next piece of customization with a controller in Rocket League is determining which keybinds to use. There’s some debate among the community for the best keybinds. For the most part, players agree on a general set of binds for the basic mechanics in Rocket League.

Best camera settings in Rocket League

Camera Shake: Off

Off Field of View: 110

110 Distance: 270

270 Height: 100

100 Angle: -4.0

-4.0 Stiffness: 0.5

0.5 Swivel Speed: 4.9

4.9 Transition Speed: 1.2

1.2 Invert Swivel: Off (personal preference)

Off (personal preference) Ball Camera Mode: Toggle

When it comes to camera settings in Rocket League, opinions become super personal. That is why it is important for players to experiment to get the best camera settings for their gameplay.

While players can mess around with some of these settings, namely the Powerslide/Air Roll keybinds, this is a great starting point for beginners. These binds are also used by a large number of professionals and should feel intuitive to a majority of players. As always, players should use what feels comfortable to them.

The Camera shake is a setting widely turned off since it acts as a motion blur for other modern games. It simply disrupts the visual too much for a competitive online game. That setting must be off if you don’t want to be disadvantaged.

While these settings are highly coveted, they are not written in stone. In truth, the best Rocket League settings for you will differ from the next player, but we hope we gave you a good baseline.

About the author