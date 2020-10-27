FC Barcelona parts ways with Rocket League roster

After more than a full year playing under Barça eSports, Aldin “Ronaky” Hodzic and the Rocket League roster have officially parted ways with the organization.

According to the team’s coach, Germán “El General” Micciullo, this decision was not made by the players or Barça eSports, it was instead a move made by the organization’s main brand management with FC Barcelona, one of the largest soccer clubs in the world.

Our #RocketLeague team is taking its own road and no longer will be part of our club.



The good memories shared together will remain, and we can only wish them a career full of success.



Thank you @RonakyRL, @Deevo, @itachi_rl, @Seeb_RL and @RS_ElGeneral!



📰 Info coming soon! pic.twitter.com/ttMl0AhqAP — Barça eSports (@FCBeSports) October 26, 2020

Barça eSports was consistently a solid squad, but the team never managed to break into the top tier of the European Rocket League scene. As of late, they put together some strong performances in the Rocket League Championship Series and The Grid before this announcement.

El General revealed the Barça eSports division of FC Barcelona tried their best to keep the organization from making this decision but in the end, the club decided it was time to move on.

My future from here on + many thankshttps://t.co/lDyzSgfSAu https://t.co/ypowjVIFRe — Germán Micciullo (El General) (@RS_ElGeneral) October 26, 2020

“Many people will be asking ‘why’, this was a club decision, not Barça eSport’s,” El General said. “I want to reassure everyone that the esports section did everything they could to keep the team in the organization. As to the future, the boys will decide what to do between them. I will be heading back to Latin America and get my hands back in Rocket Street and TOing, doing what brought me into esports in the first place and what I love.”

While El General plans to get back to organizing tournaments now that he doesn’t have a team to work with, none of the other players have announced their plans.

Only Amine “itachi” Benayachi has officially declared he is looking for an org, and it is unclear if he and the other three players plan to try and stick together moving forward. Every other player simply thanked the organization for supporting them over the last year.

The only team listed under esports for FC Barcelona now is for Pro Evolution Soccer.