Chucky, Leatherface, and other horror legends are coming to Rocket League

It’s spooky season and Rocket League is coming in hot with all of the spooky goodness in a Halloween event that will give players a fright. Players can earn rewards, play Halloween-themed games, and complete challenges in the Haunted Hallows event.

The limited-time event takes place from Oct. 19 to Nov. 1, although some game modes won’t be around for the whole time. Thus, players who are looking to take advantage of some fun game modes should be on the lookout for when each game mode is available.

Plenty of Halloween-themed challenges will be available for players to complete to earn rewards and goodies that they can use to show off their holiday spirit. The Farmstead (Spooky) Arena returns along with two themed game modes that will get players in the Halloween mood.

Ever wanted to punt a pumpkin across a Rocket League arena? In Spooky Cube, players can smack a pumpkin around the field where chaos will likely ensue due to the random bounces and increased ball speed. Spooky Cube will be available from Oct. 19 to 26.

Heatseeker is the second special game mode during the event and will cause the ball to rocket toward your opponent’s goal when you touch it, making for some long-range plays across the arena. For those who love this game mode, it will take Spooky Cube’s place on Oct. 26 and end on Nov. 1.

Challenges, pumpkins, and rewards, oh my!

Throughout the event, players will have a multitude of rewards awaiting them as challenges are completed. Haunted Hallows Challenges will reward players with items reminiscent of iconic horror movies such as Chucky’s Good Guys Wheels and Leatherface’s Mask Decal.

Players can also earn Golden Pumpkins that will unlock items from the Velocity, Triumph, and Auriga Item Series. Players can complete the challenge up to five times to earn them, and they can open them in their inventories to unlock the items.

More Halloween goodies can be found in the Item Shop, which has a few anthems in it and a Billy The Puppet Goal Explosion. Players can hear one of the anthems in the trailer for the event, a song that is called “You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween,” which is performed by Muse.

To read more about the event and what rewards are earnable during it, check out the blog post on the Rocket League website for more details.