Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Roblox Dungeon Run cover
Image via Roblox
Category:
Roblox

Why is Roblox tagging everything with the dreaded hashtag?

What the ####.
Image of Danny Forster
Danny Forster
|

Published: Jul 22, 2024 05:54 pm

Chatting is a part of Roblox we’ve come to enjoy—until everything you say is a symbol.

Recommended Videos

Don’t worry about the hashtags from Roblox tagging everything, this has happened before. Get the rundown on what tagging is and how to solve the issue through this quick rundown. And don’t sleep on rolling for those spirits in Anime Defenders.

Has Roblox tagging everything been resolved?

Man with text bubble in Roblox
Don’t worry, chatting will return to normal. Screenshot by Dot Esports

At time of writing on July 22, it appears that the Roblox tagging issue has been resolved. If issues continue, don’t worry, a fix is coming soon. The Roblox server status for the “Partial Service Disruption” shows the July 22 issue as resolved.

What is Roblox tagging?

Tagging is when characters you type are turned into hashtags because you’re text has been filtered. It’s a form of protection that may glitch out due to a bug. A bug partially disrupts the servers, causing the filter to glitch out and censor everything you say.

Why does Roblox tag?

Tagging is applied as a filter and for age restriction rules. If Roblox is tagging everything, it could be that Roblox identifies you as underage. The age restriction is for 12 years of age and under. Offensive words and other inappropriate actions, per Roblox, will also cause tags to appear in your chat box.

Has Roblox tagging everything happened before?

Issues of Roblox tagging everything has happened before. The most recent “Partial Service Disruption” dropped chat boxes into chaos on July 22. At time of writing, we’re unsure as to what directly caused bug to tag everything.

A quick bug fix was applied and resolved on the same day. A similar situation occurred during October 2023. This bug occurred after changes to the Roblox chat filter where unnecessary words were being filtered.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Danny Forster
Danny Forster
Danny has been writing for Dot Esports for over five years, first as a freelancer and now as a staff writer. He is the lead beat writer for Magic: The Gathering and Teamfight Tactics. Danny is also a solid Monopoly GO player, having beaten every main event without spending a dime. When Danny isn't writing or gaming, he's chilling by the water in Spacecoast Florida with his family and friends. He's always got a tan, because touching grass is important, and loves playing strategic digital and tabletop games. Past outlets Danny has written for include TheGamer and ScreenRant.
twitter facebook linkedin