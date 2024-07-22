Chatting is a part of Roblox we’ve come to enjoy—until everything you say is a symbol.

Don’t worry about the hashtags from Roblox tagging everything, this has happened before. Get the rundown on what tagging is and how to solve the issue through this quick rundown. And don’t sleep on rolling for those spirits in Anime Defenders.

Has Roblox tagging everything been resolved?

Don’t worry, chatting will return to normal. Screenshot by Dot Esports

At time of writing on July 22, it appears that the Roblox tagging issue has been resolved. If issues continue, don’t worry, a fix is coming soon. The Roblox server status for the “Partial Service Disruption” shows the July 22 issue as resolved.

What is Roblox tagging?

Tagging is when characters you type are turned into hashtags because you’re text has been filtered. It’s a form of protection that may glitch out due to a bug. A bug partially disrupts the servers, causing the filter to glitch out and censor everything you say.

Why does Roblox tag?

Tagging is applied as a filter and for age restriction rules. If Roblox is tagging everything, it could be that Roblox identifies you as underage. The age restriction is for 12 years of age and under. Offensive words and other inappropriate actions, per Roblox, will also cause tags to appear in your chat box.

Has Roblox tagging everything happened before?

Issues of Roblox tagging everything has happened before. The most recent “Partial Service Disruption” dropped chat boxes into chaos on July 22. At time of writing, we’re unsure as to what directly caused bug to tag everything.

A quick bug fix was applied and resolved on the same day. A similar situation occurred during October 2023. This bug occurred after changes to the Roblox chat filter where unnecessary words were being filtered.

