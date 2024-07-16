Image Credit: Bethesda
Standing by the Spirits Summon in Anime Defenders in Roblox.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Roblox

All Spirits in Anime Defenders (Update 4)

Unlock some powerful modifiers.
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|

Published: Jul 16, 2024 11:03 am

There are many items you can use to become more powerful in Anime Defenders, but Spirits are some of the most impactful. Every Spirit is unique, which means it’s crucial you know what all of your options are to decide which ones are right for your units.

Spirits can bestow some immense powers upon your units, so it’s worth gathering as many as you can get to have options. It’s also important to know what each one is capable of, so here are all the Spirits in Roblox’s Anime Defenders.

All Roblox Anime Defenders Spirits

Standing in the Anime Defenders hub in Roblox.
You can collect Spirits by summoning them. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are currently 16 unique Spirits you can unlock in Anime Defenders. Each one has a special ability and a specified chance of being rolled, so here’s everything you need to know about these special assets.

SpiritAbilityRoll chance
Golden SpiritBoosts the money gained by the unit it’s equipped on by 20 percent.18.5 percent
Arcane SpiritWhen the unit this Spirit is equipped to attacks a shielded opponent, they ignore the shields and deal direct damage16 percent
Crimson SpiritBoosts Burn and Bleed damage inflicted against opponents by 50 percent. 12 percent
Galactic SpiritEnhances the equipped unit’s range and damage by five percent, boosts critical chance by 20 percent, and reduces cooldown by five percent. Nine percent
Dark SpiritBoosts range by 30 percent and decreases cooldown by 15 percent, but at the cost of decreasing damage by 30 percent. 7.5 percent
Ice SpiritIncreases the duration of the Stun and Slow effects on enemies by 30 percent.Seven percent
Fire SpiritEvery sixth attack activates Burn which then deals 60 percent of the unit’s damage over a three-second period afterward. This can stack with other Burn effects. 6.5 percent
Crystal SpiritBoosts the damage dealt against bosses by 50 percent. 5.5 percent
Earth SpiritStuns all opponents and pins them to the ground for four seconds. This ability has a 30-second cooldown period.Five percent
Sacred SpiritDeals an additional 30 percent damage whenever there are no other units nearby.Four percent
Light SpiritDecreases the placement and upgrade cost of the unit by 15 percent. 3.5 percent
Mirror SpiritOn every fifth attack, the unit equipped with this Spirit enters a frenzy state. With this state active, the unit has its cooldown period reduced by 35 percent for eight seconds. This has a cooldown period of 15 seconds.Two percent
Storm SpiritDecreases the equipped unit’s cooldown by 25 percent.1.5 percent
Enchanted SpiritGrants a 10 percent chance of summoning a fallen foe. If summoned, the revived enemy will fight with you and have 25 percent of their original health points.One percent
Divine SpiritActivates the Confused state on enemies every 30 seconds. This state forces them to walk backward. 0.7 percent
True SpiritAllows the unit it’s equipped on to deal an extra five percent damage for each enemy within range. This can stack up to 75 percent additional damage. 0.3 percent

How to get Spirits in Anime Defenders

Spirits can be obtained by visiting the Summon room in the main hub and interacting with the Spirit altar. You have to roll for them, so whether or not you get the Spirits you’re hoping for comes down to luck.

Whether you’re aiming to unlock Spirits or recruit new units, ensuring you’ve used all Anime Defenders codes and you know how to get Wishes fast is crucial. It’s also a good idea to review the best Mythic units and learn how to get Sharpshooter so you’re prepared for anything.

