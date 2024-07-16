Despite adding characters in every single update, some units in Roblox Anime Defenders don’t ever seem to go out of style. This is the case with Sharpshooter. If you are out trying to get Sharpshooter as one of your units, you’ve come to the right place.

Recommended Videos

Here’s how to get Sharpshooter in Anime Defenders.

Anime Defenders: How to get Sharpshooter

No is the time to pull for a Sharpshooter. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Like all Mythic units in Roblox Anime Defenders, you can get Sharpshooter by playing the gacha or trading.

Pulling Sharpshooter from the gacha

Being a Mythic unit, the chances of getting a Sharpshooter at random are only 0.25 percent, which is incredibly low. Fortunately, Anime Defenders does have a pity system for Mythic units, which activates after a maximum of 400 pulls. Ensure you pull for Sharpshooter only when it appears in the banner, like in the image above.

With enough patience and playtime, you can easily get the Sharpshooter without spending a dime. Of course, if you have money to spare, you can simply buy a bunch of gems or the Shiny Hunter booster and pull a Sharpshooter immediately.

Getting Sharpshooter through trades

Always keep an eye on trades in Anime Defenders. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you have Gems to spare and don’t feel like waiting for Sharpshooter to appear on the banner, you can always trade for it. Simply visit the Trade area and look for someone willing to sell their Sharpshooter. Hop around the servers for a bit to check out all the deals. A good way to find a good deal is to visit the Anime Defenders official Discord server and see if anyone there has a good deal.

According to our Anime Defenders trade value list, a regular Sharpshooter can go for anywhere around 800 to 1,200 Gems, while a Shiny Sharpshooter can go for as high as 25,000.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy