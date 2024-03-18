How to unblock someone on Roblox

It’s important to have features that allow players to get some distance from annoying or potentially dangerous players and the best way to do this in Roblox is by blocking them.

If you’ve blocked players on Roblox you won’t have to worry about them communicating with you while you enjoy the game, but sometimes you may eventually have a change of heart. If that happens then your next step is unblocking them. Fortunately, unblocking players in Roblox is simple and should be something any player can do. So you can give someone a second chance, here’s the process.

Unblocking players on Roblox

For those who believe in second chances. Screenshot via Roblox

Unblocking players on Roblox can be done at any time from within your browser or the app. The process is basically the same, however, you’ll need to select either the gear or ellipses (three dots) from your game.

Sign into your Roblox account. Choose the gear or ellipses to get to the settings menu. Select Privacy. Choose to show users who have been blocked from the menu. Next to the name of the player you no longer want to be blocked, click Unblock. Finally, save your changes.

That’s it! If you follow all of these steps then you can successfully unblock Roblox players. Of course, if you decide you want to reverse this decision you can always block them again. Fortunately, there is no limit to the amount of times you can block or unblock somebody.

If this method of unblocking isn’t working for you then you’ll need to disable the PIN feature on your Roblox account. For whatever reason, this seems to be causing problems in the Roblox unblocking process, but it can easily be fixed by disabling that specific PIN feature so that you can unblock whoever you want. Then reactivate it again.

