Why is Roblox not working?

Roblox and all online games depend on servers to function, and when those servers go down, players can encounter errors that prevent them from accessing the game.

Roblox doesn’t have an offline mode, and you’ll always need an active internet connection alongside operational servers. When Roblox isn’t working, I generally follow the routine below to see whether there’s something wrong on my side or Roblox’s.

What to do when Roblox isn’t working

When Roblox stops working, it might be due to the game’s own servers, or your home network. Before attempting any fixes, you should verify the source of what is wrong with Roblox.

Check Roblox’s server status

“Is Roblox down?” should be the first question in your mind when the game stops working. If you can’t launch the game or log into your account, check Roblox’s Twitter account. When there’s scheduled maintenance or a sizable outage, Roblox developers post updates on their social media channels.

However, players are often faster than developers when it comes to noticing errors and outages. Visit Downdetector’s Roblox Status page, where community members will share their experiences. If a large majority of players are reporting outages and errors while trying to play Roblox, it means that the servers are down.

When Roblox servers are offline, you’ll have to wait for them to come back online before you can launch the game. If the servers are up, but you still can’t access Roblox, you should troubleshoot your home network. Restart your router, change your DNS, and call your ISP for a quick home network checkup.

Research error codes

If Roblox isn’t working, you should look out for potential error messages. Error codes contain valuable information: If you get an error code while trying to launch Roblox, note it down and Google search it.

Roblox error 769, for example, appears Roblox’s third-party tab setting is turned off. Error code 400 in Roblox, on the other hand, is tied to server-related errors and connection problems.

More often than not, most Roblox errors will resolve on their own with time. Waiting tends to be the ultimate fix for server-related errors, and if there’s something.