How to get Blue Flowers in Blox Fruits

If you’re doing the Alcehmist’s quest in Roblox Blox Fruits, then you are likely struggling with finding those darn flowers—especially the Blue one. Don’t worry, we are here to help.

Recommended Videos

Here’s how to get your hands on those pesky Blue Flowers in Blox Fruits.

Before you get Blue Flowers in Blox Fruits

The quest takes place on the Second Sea. Image via blox-fruits.fandom

Before you start looking for Blue Flowers in Blox Fruits, you need to meet the following requirements:

Be at least level 850 .

. Complete the Colosseum Quest .

. Have $500,000 cash.

cash. Be in the Second Sea.

If all of these are met, you can go to Green Zone and find an NPC character known as the Alchemist. Talk to him, and he will ask you to find three flowers spread across the entire map: The Red Flower, The Yellow Flower, and The Blue Flower.

Where to find Blue Flowers in Blox Fruits

The thing is tiny. Screenshot by NeedForGaming (YouTube)

You can find Blue Flowers in the following locations:

Cave Island (inside the Cave).

(inside the Cave). Graveyard (on one of the graves and near a tree).

(on one of the graves and near a tree). Usoap’s Island (on the edge of the island near one of the trees).

Get in your boat and sail to any of these Islands (we recommend the Graveyard) and start looking. The Blue Flower is tiny and barely noticeable. Fortunately, the islands are also pretty barren, like most islands in Blox Fruits, so you don’t really need to look through every nook and cranny—just keep an eye out on large open fields.

Blue Flowers can only be found at night, so if you arrive during the day, just hang around a bit or server-hop if you’re feeling bold.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy