Grand Piece Online (GPO) tier list – All Fruit ranked

Just like in the anime it’s based on, if you want to make it far in Grand Piece Online, you need to munch on Devil Fruits. Not all Fruits are equal, though. In fact, some of them are just useless. Here are all the fruits ranked in Grand Piece Online.

Grand Piece Online best Devil Fruits

Time to munch on some Devil Fruit. Image via Roblox

For this list, we’ve left out the common and the less desirable Devil Fruits in Roblox Grand Piece Online, so if you don’t see a particular fruit, it probably means it’s not good enough to make the list (sorry, Kilo Kilo no Mi). We’ll only include S, A, and B-tier Fruits.

S-tier Fruits in GPO

Hie Hie no Mi – Amazing in any situation. The stuns are amazing for PvP and Battle Royale. It also lets you walk on water

– Amazing in any situation. The stuns are amazing for PvP and Battle Royale. It also lets you walk on water Mochi Mochi no Mi – An effective and fun fruit for PvE. Clear mobs using the power of rice cakes (Mochi)

– An effective and fun fruit for PvE. Clear mobs using the power of rice cakes (Mochi) Mera Mera no Mi – Has one of the highest damage outputs of all other Devil Fruits

– Has one of the highest damage outputs of all other Devil Fruits Suna Suna no Mi – This is a beast in PvP and also great in PvE. The ultimate moves are nuts with this one.

– This is a beast in PvP and also great in PvE. The ultimate moves are nuts with this one. Ope Ope no Mi – Unless you are fighting Krakens, this is fantastic Fruit to have

– Unless you are fighting Krakens, this is fantastic Fruit to have Yuki Yuki no Mi – Almost as good as Hie Hie no Mi. Amazing combo extenders that can help you dominate in PvP

A-Tier Fruits in GPO

They added a new fruit and also reworked the UI. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ryu Ryu no Mi (Pteranodon Pteranodon) – New fruit added in Update 10 . Great mobility, breaks blocks, and gives you a new way to fly

. Great mobility, breaks blocks, and gives you a new way to fly Kage Kage no Mi – Really good for PvP thanks to its combos

– Really good for PvP thanks to its combos Gura Gura no Mi – While great in PvP, it’s not as good for clearing waves of NPC mobs

– While great in PvP, it’s not as good for clearing waves of NPC mobs Doku Doku no Mi – Fantastic for poisoning groups of enemies and causing damage over time

– Fantastic for poisoning groups of enemies and causing damage over time Hito Hito no Mi – The Budah fruit is fantastic, but only when you transform. Otherwise, it’s just a very decent Fruit Fruit

– The Budah fruit is fantastic, but only when you transform. Otherwise, it’s just a very decent Fruit Fruit Tori Tori no Mi – This fruit heals you passively, which is great in both PvP and PvE situations.

– This fruit heals you passively, which is great in both PvP and PvE situations. Pika Pika no Mi – Great for shooting bosses from a distance

– Great for shooting bosses from a distance Magu Magu no Mi – Similar to Hie Hie no Mi, but not as powerful. Great in PvE and PvP

– Similar to Hie Hie no Mi, but not as powerful. Great in PvE and PvP Yami Yami no Mi – Great for breaking blocks and doing AoE damage

– Great for breaking blocks and doing AoE damage Goro Goro no Mi – Really good as long as you are close to your target. Great in PvE

– Really good as long as you are close to your target. Great in PvE Zushi Zushi no Mi – The ultimate fruit for aerial combat

B-Tier Fruits in GPO

Kage Kage no Mi – Under the right circumstances, this can be an amazing fruit, but it just takes too much Stamina

– Under the right circumstances, this can be an amazing fruit, but it just takes too much Stamina Yomi Yomi no Mi – Other than giving you an extra fighting chance

– Other than giving you an extra fighting chance Nikyu Nikyu no Mi – Does a lot of damage as long as you take a lot of damage

– Does a lot of damage as long as you take a lot of damage Ito Ito no Mi – Does decent damage as long as you don’t spam the abilities. Not great at PvE

– Does decent damage as long as you don’t spam the abilities. Not great at PvE Mero Mero no Mi – As fun as it is to make enemies fall in love with you, this fruit just isn’t that great

– As fun as it is to make enemies fall in love with you, this fruit just isn’t that great Horo Horo no Mi – It would be a great fruit for stunning enemies, but most attacks can be dodged.

– It would be a great fruit for stunning enemies, but most attacks can be dodged. Bane Bane no Mi – Sure, it breaks blocks, but it’s not great in PvE and can be countered by any airborne player

