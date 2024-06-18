Grand Piece Online (GPO) Update 10 patch notes

Grand Piece Online just received Update 10, adding new zones, skills, items, and player-requested features. Here’s everything new in GPO Update 10.

Everything new in GPO Update 10

The new UI elements look pretty good. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Update 10 adds many changes to Roblox Grand Piece Online. We’ve summarised the most important changes below, and you can read the patch notes here.

Full mobile support

GPO is now fully playable on Mobile phones. If you’ve been craving to play this game on the go or anywhere other than your PC, nothing is stopping you now.

New Island, Fruit, Sea events, weapons, fighting style and items

Update 10 adds Umi Island and two new events in the Second Sea. There’s also a new Fruit called Pteranodon-Pteranodon. There are two new weapons, six new items (mostly armor), and a new Fighting Style called Kamishiki (roku v2).

Island reworks

Several islands have been reworked, including the Town of Beginnings, Sandora, Shell’s Town, and the Island of Zou. Each has been remodeled. The developer seems to be working on a full revamp of all Islands. So far, only a few islands on the First Sea have been reworked, with more to come in upcoming updates. The HP of some enemies has also been reworked on said islands.

Miscellaneous changes

Several UI and QoL changes have been made. There is now a PvP toggle option, the UI will show upcoming battle passes, and a new bounty board and bounty buff indicators. For new players, a new Recommended quest tracker shows the location of the nearest quest giver appropriate for the player’s current level. The Quest UI also shows what the quest rewards are. There are plenty of other smaller changes and tweaks.

Bug and balance fixes

Fighting Styles, Fruits, and Weapons got a few tweaks and fixes, making them more balanced. Perfect Blocking now gives you a small duration of invincibility frames, so it’s actually useful now.

