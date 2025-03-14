Roblox Error Code 280, explained

Here's what you can do to try and fix error code 280 in Roblox.

Roblox: The Hunt Mega Edition has attracted thousands of players who are all competing to win the ultimate $1,000,000 prize.

With so many people trying to log in at the same time, Roblox has been experiencing some server instability. Many players have reported Error Code 280 as stopping them from getting in on the fun. So, here’s everything you need to know about this strange issue.

Can you fix Roblox Error Code 280?

A massive Roblox event is underway, and error code 280 is stopping many from participating. Image via Roblox

Roblox Error Code 280 appears to users whose version of the Roblox Player is outdated and thus unable to participate in certain events. But it can also crop up even for users who have, in fact, updated their Roblox Player to the latest version. Here are all the steps you can try and take to fix Error Code 280.

If the game is actually out of date : Download the latest version of the Roblox Player and ensure your version matches the latest.

: Download the latest version of the Roblox Player and ensure your version matches the latest. If your game is updated but error code 280 persists , try doing the following: On console, uninstall Roblox and re-download it. On PC, first try reinstalling Roblox. If that fails, uninstall Roblox and delete the Roblox folder in %LocalAppData%/Roblox. If you still cannot log-in, try uninstalling Roblox completely and removing the folder, booting into Windows Safe Mode, and performing a clean install of the game.

, try doing the following: If none of the above works for you, something might be wrong with your Windows installation, causing it to conflict with the Roblox Player application. A clean installation of Windows is recommended here, but you can try the “SFC /scannnow” command in CMD and see if there are corrupted files in your Windows installation before attempting a reinstallation.

Error Code 280 can appear at the most unfortunate of times, including during a million-dollar event, but hopefully the fixes above resolve the issue for you.

