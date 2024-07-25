Anime Switch Trello link and Discord server

Switch on for some fighting with Anime Switch. The Roblox beat ’em up has a complete Trello board and Discord server ready to answer any questions festering in your brain.

Roblox‘s Anime Switch is perfect for those with a penchant for anime and anarchy. Bringing together some of the most iconic anime franchises, Anime Switch throws up some dream battles and its popularity has no end in sight.

As always, Trello and Discord are wonderful sources of information, and Anime Switch dips into these fountains of knowledge too.

How to access Anime Switch Trello

So much information. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here is the Anime Switch Trello, and as you can see in the screenshot above, it covers most areas of the game from gameplay to the different types of units in Anime Switch.

The Trello board is very versatile and ranges from a fully-fledged FAQ section to a complete map of the controls to surprising tier list rankings sure to drum up conversation in the community.

Additionally, if you’re curious about the brains behind the brilliance, the final column features a credits section with cards for each key developer behind Anime Switch. These are the people who are updating the title and have been doing so since 2022—also ensuring you have new content.

However, Trello isn’t the be-all and end-all, and if you either prefer Discord or like having different avenues to explore, read on for the Discord details.

How to access Anime Switch Discord

As usual, if you accept the Anime Switch Discord invite, you have a new treasure trove of updates and more interpersonal updates from the developer to the community.

The main difference between Trello and Discord is the latter has various message boards allowing players to talk with each other. If you are having problems that maybe haven’t been picked up by the developer team yet, you can post here to get immediate answers.

