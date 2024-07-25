Image Credit: Bethesda
anime switch art
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Roblox

Anime Switch Trello link and Discord server

Fight for your right, to fight.
Image of Andrew Highton
Andrew Highton
|

Published: Jul 25, 2024 10:15 am

Switch on for some fighting with Anime Switch. The Roblox beat ’em up has a complete Trello board and Discord server ready to answer any questions festering in your brain.

Recommended Videos

Roblox‘s Anime Switch is perfect for those with a penchant for anime and anarchy. Bringing together some of the most iconic anime franchises, Anime Switch throws up some dream battles and its popularity has no end in sight.

As always, Trello and Discord are wonderful sources of information, and Anime Switch dips into these fountains of knowledge too.

How to access Anime Switch Trello

anime switch trello page
So much information. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here is the Anime Switch Trello, and as you can see in the screenshot above, it covers most areas of the game from gameplay to the different types of units in Anime Switch.

The Trello board is very versatile and ranges from a fully-fledged FAQ section to a complete map of the controls to surprising tier list rankings sure to drum up conversation in the community.

Additionally, if you’re curious about the brains behind the brilliance, the final column features a credits section with cards for each key developer behind Anime Switch. These are the people who are updating the title and have been doing so since 2022—also ensuring you have new content.

However, Trello isn’t the be-all and end-all, and if you either prefer Discord or like having different avenues to explore, read on for the Discord details.

How to access Anime Switch Discord

As usual, if you accept the Anime Switch Discord invite, you have a new treasure trove of updates and more interpersonal updates from the developer to the community.

The main difference between Trello and Discord is the latter has various message boards allowing players to talk with each other. If you are having problems that maybe haven’t been picked up by the developer team yet, you can post here to get immediate answers.

Here are more Trello and Discord links for other Roblox classics: Clover RetributionAnime Last StandAll Star Tower Defense, Type Soul, and Attack on Titan Revolution.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission.
Author
Image of Andrew Highton
Andrew Highton
Andy is a Game Guides Writer at Dot Esports with a host of experience working at Dexerto, Twinfinite, Keengamer, and more. He's about as passionate a gamer as you're likely to find and spreads that love across a ton of different titles, but will also talk everything football, golf, and wrestling! Be sure to follow his thoughts and ramblings over at @AndyHighton8 on Twitter.