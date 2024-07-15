Type Soul Trello link and Discord server

Finding Type Soul’s Trello and Discord might be tricky with all the imitators out there, but both are useful for keeping up to speed with the game and having a good resource of information at your disposal.

Recommended Videos

One of many extensive games in Roblox, Type Soul is a Bleach-inspired experience that lets you participate in your wildest anime fantasies. It has its usual array of codes you can use to get freebies and a pretty passionate community that would love to have you join them in both of these places.

How to access Type Soul Trello

All the info you need. Image via Type Soul

The Type Soul official Trello board has a lot of useful information for both new and old players, such as detailed descriptions of creatures and outfits.

It gathers information on the different raids, weapons, and accessories for each of the classes, items, and their usefulness, as well as a look into the game’s past and future with an archive of unfinished stuff.

It’s a useful tool for keeping track of everything the game offers. You can alternatively copy and paste the website into your search bar if needs be: https://trello.com/b/Na3gJZG1/type-soul-info.

How to access Type Soul Discord

The Type Soul Discord is your typical gathering of players who want to discuss the game and share experiences. There are a few things there that might interest you, and you can join it here.

Alternatively, you can copy and paste the link here: https://discord.gg/typesoul.

If you like Type Soul, maybe check out other games like Clover Retribution to see if you like it just as much.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy