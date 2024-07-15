Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
attack on titan revolution art
Image via Roblox Corporation
Category:
Roblox

Attack on Titan Revolution (AOTR) Trello link and Discord server

Need-to-know sources.
Image of Andrew Highton
Andrew Highton
|
Published: Jul 15, 2024 02:51 pm

Attack on Titan Revolution remains one of Roblox‘s most popular games, so much so that we think it’s worth you having access to the title’s official Trello and Discord links.

Recommended Videos

The creative freedom Roblox offers means your favorite franchises come to life in new ways. There are countless Attack on Titan imitations to be found on Roblox, but arguably the most successful one is Attack on Titan Revolution.

We already know the Attack on Titan Revolution monthly codes in rotation, but now it’s time to go one step further with Discord and Trello.

How to access Attack on Titan Revolution Trello

attack on titan revolution eren
Eren is pleased with Trello. Image via Roblox Corporation

Here’s where you can find the Attack on Titan Revolution Trello, featuring an assortment of moving parts and large amounts of information on the title.

Like the show, it’s vibrant and terrifying, but easy to understand once you get the hang of it. The AOTR Trello is a compendium of everything you need to know and has answers to most aspects of Attack on Titan Revolution: Mission info, Skill Trees, Perks, and so much more.

Check in regularly though, as the cards are likely to be updated by the developer from time to time and new information is sure to be added as well.

If Trello isn’t your thing, or you want even more wells to dip your AOTR-loving toes into, there’s always the Discord server.

How to access Attack on Titan Revolution Discord

The Attack on Titan Revolution Discord requires you to have a Discord account and to join the server, but once you do, you have direct communication about the status of AOTR.

It has channels for “Updates” and future changes, and it’s also a port of call for crucial “Announcements.”

Check out other popular Trello and Discord sources for many of Roblox‘s most-played creations: Clover Retribution, Anime Last Stand, All Star Tower Defense, and Type Soul.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Andrew Highton
Andrew Highton
Andy is a Game Guides Writer at Dot Esports with a host of experience working at Dexerto, Twinfinite, Keengamer, and more. He's about as passionate a gamer as you're likely to find and spreads that love across a ton of different titles, but will also talk everything football, golf, and wrestling! Be sure to follow his thoughts and ramblings over at @AndyHighton8 on Twitter.