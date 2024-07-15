Attack on Titan Revolution (AOTR) Trello link and Discord server

Attack on Titan Revolution remains one of Roblox‘s most popular games, so much so that we think it’s worth you having access to the title’s official Trello and Discord links.

The creative freedom Roblox offers means your favorite franchises come to life in new ways. There are countless Attack on Titan imitations to be found on Roblox, but arguably the most successful one is Attack on Titan Revolution.

We already know the Attack on Titan Revolution monthly codes in rotation, but now it’s time to go one step further with Discord and Trello.

How to access Attack on Titan Revolution Trello

Eren is pleased with Trello. Image via Roblox Corporation

Here’s where you can find the Attack on Titan Revolution Trello, featuring an assortment of moving parts and large amounts of information on the title.

Like the show, it’s vibrant and terrifying, but easy to understand once you get the hang of it. The AOTR Trello is a compendium of everything you need to know and has answers to most aspects of Attack on Titan Revolution: Mission info, Skill Trees, Perks, and so much more.

Check in regularly though, as the cards are likely to be updated by the developer from time to time and new information is sure to be added as well.

If Trello isn’t your thing, or you want even more wells to dip your AOTR-loving toes into, there’s always the Discord server.

How to access Attack on Titan Revolution Discord

The Attack on Titan Revolution Discord requires you to have a Discord account and to join the server, but once you do, you have direct communication about the status of AOTR.

It has channels for “Updates” and future changes, and it’s also a port of call for crucial “Announcements.”

